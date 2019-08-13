Von Ebert Brewing Releases Blind Time

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Ore. — Blind Time, a dark Belgian-style table biere with black lava salt and Silvan blackberries, has debuted at both Von Ebert Brewing locations.

The beer was fermented using a Belgian yeast strain with Silvan blackberries, picked fresh from West Union Gardens in Hillsboro, Oregon, added to the fermenter. After fermentation was completed, the black lava salt was then added. The finished beer clocks in at 4.1% ABV and 17 IBUs, with flavors of berry cordial and raw cacao, making it the perfect beer for a cloudy summer day.

Blind Time will be available immediately on draft at Von Ebert Glendoveer and Von Ebert Pearl.

Find Von Ebert on social media: @vebrewing and facebook.com/VonEbertBrewing.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations. For more information, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com. 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.