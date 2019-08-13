Von Ebert Brewing Releases Blind Time

PORTLAND, Ore. — Blind Time, a dark Belgian-style table biere with black lava salt and Silvan blackberries, has debuted at both Von Ebert Brewing locations.

The beer was fermented using a Belgian yeast strain with Silvan blackberries, picked fresh from West Union Gardens in Hillsboro, Oregon, added to the fermenter. After fermentation was completed, the black lava salt was then added. The finished beer clocks in at 4.1% ABV and 17 IBUs, with flavors of berry cordial and raw cacao, making it the perfect beer for a cloudy summer day.

Blind Time will be available immediately on draft at Von Ebert Glendoveer and Von Ebert Pearl.

Find Von Ebert on social media: @vebrewing and facebook.com/VonEbertBrewing.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations. For more information, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com.