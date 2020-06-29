Von Ebert Brewing Partners with Vice Canning and the Urban League of Portland on Black Is Beautiful Beer

PORTLAND, Ore.-– Von Ebert Brewing, the award-winning and locally owned Portland-based brewing company, announced that it will partner with Vice Canning and the Urban League of Portland to release a Black Is Beautiful collaboration beer in August. All proceeds from the sales of the beer will go to the Urban League of Portland.

Black Is Beautiful is an industry-wide collaboration started by Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio, Texas, to raise awareness of the injustices people of color face daily. Participating breweries will brew a stout with the base recipe supplied by Weathered Souls and the encouragement to add their own creativity to their beer. Breweries are also asked to donate the proceeds of their beer to a local organization that supports equality and inclusion, as well as commit to the long-term work needed to establish true equality.

“This platform and collaboration is about understanding and supporting people of color and inclusion,” explained Marcus Baskerville, founder and head brewer, Weathered Souls Brewing. “Our mission is to bridge the gap that’s been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.”

“We’ve always seen ourselves as an inclusive place where all guests feel comfortable enjoying a meal or a drink, but we’ve realized lately that there’s still work we need to do on that front,” said Tom S. Cook, owner, Von Ebert Brewing. “Participating in the Black Is Beautiful collaboration and showing our support and solidarity specifically for the Black community in Portland seemed like a good place to start. But this is just the first step for us. We look forward to forming an ongoing relationship with the Urban League of Portland and partnering with them in their efforts to empower the local Black communities.”

Von Ebert will use the base stout recipe from Weathered Souls and amplify it to imperial stout strength. It will then be blended with two different barrel-aged stouts that have been aging at Von Ebert Pearl. The final beer will be released to the public in 16oz. can four-packs in early August.

“We’ll be blending a batch of a very viscous Imperial Stout aged in rum and whisky barrels with a younger, drier Imperial Stout that’s more hop forward,” commented Sam Pecoraro, head brewer, Von Ebert Pearl. “We not only want to release something that we are proud of, but we hope to create excitement around this beer that will help us and Vice Canning drive donations to an amazing organization.”

The Black Is Beautiful beer from Von Ebert will be available in 16oz. can four-packs in early August at both Von Ebert locations – Glendoveer and the Pearl.

To learn more about the Urban League of Portland, visit www.ulpdx.org.

For more information on the Black Is Beautiful campaign, visit blackisbeautiful.beer.

