Von Ebert Brewing Announces Black Friday Beer Release

PORTLAND, Ore. — Von Ebert Brewing, the award-winning and locally owned Portland-based brewing company, will release two canned beers on Friday, November 27th. A Night in Tallinn, the brewery’s Baltic Porter, will make its debut in cans, while the popular Motueka Pils will again be available.

A Night in Tallinn is a 7.4% ABV single decocted Baltic Porter that Von Ebert has offered over the past few years at its brewpubs during the colder winter months as a draft only option.

“A Night in Tallinn is a great beer for these cold months that are arriving,” stated Jason Hansen, Lead Brewer and Blender, Von Ebert Glendoveer. “As is typical with Baltic Porters, it carries a higher ABV than its English and American counterparts. It’s a strong and smooth dark beer that we brewed with lager yeast and cold-fermented for extensive cold maturation. The result is a rich and chocolatey beer with dried fruit flavors and a feeling of winter cheer.”

The beer’s name is derived from Tallinn, the capital of Estonia in the Baltic region of Eastern Europe.

Motueka Pils is part of the ongoing Von Ebert ‘Modern Pilsner’ concept to explore contemporary innovations on the classic, traditional style. First released in May 2020, the beer’s focus is New Zealand’s Motueka hop to showcase its unique aromas and flavor profile. Von Ebert refined the hopping schedule with this batch of Motueka Pils to get a more pronounced tropical fruit aroma and balanced bitterness.

The beer has flavors of limeade, tangelo, and juicy fruit, with a 4.9% ABV.

“Summer is starting in the Southern Hemisphere and we thought this was the perfect beer to bring some of that southern sunshine to counteract the classic late autumn weather we’re now experiencing here in the Pacific Northwest,” commented Hansen.

Both beers will be available in 16oz. can four-packs at both Von Ebert Glendoveer and Von Ebert Pearl. The beers will also soon appear on draft at both locations.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations. For more information, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com.