Von Ebert Brewing and Wayfinder Partner to Release Weizenbock

PORTLAND, Ore. — Von Ebert Brewing and Wayfinder Beer have collaborated to create a new Weizenbock.

The Von Ebert team and Wayfinder Brewmaster Kevin Davey set out to create an inspired and unique Weizenbock, taking inspiration from longtime favorites while also incorporating some novel ingredients. The result is a 6.6% ABV, 17 IBU dark, full-bodied Bavarian-inspired wheat beer.

“With this collaboration, we were looking to create a unique and complex Weizenbock that captured a little bit of each of our favorite examples of this style,” said Sam Pecoraro, head brewer Von Ebert Pearl. “What we ended up with is reminiscent of bananas foster served over cinnamon raisin bread.”

The new Weizenbock collaboration debuts at Von Ebert’s Pearl location, as well as at Wayfinder Beer. In the near future it will also be available at Von Ebert’s Glendoveer location.

About Wayfinder Beer

Wayfinder is the brainchild of Charlie Devereux (co-founder of Double Mountain Brewery), Matthew Jacobson (co-founder/owner of Sizzle Pie, Quality Bar, and Relapse Records) and Rodney Muirhead (co-founder/owner of Podnah’s Pit and La Taq). Our mission: to bring simple and authentic pleasures of the highest quality to the Rose City and beyond.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations. For more information, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com.

