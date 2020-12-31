Vita Coco Introduces Coconut Hangover Alleviation Device for Smart Speakers

NEW YORK CITY – After winding down a year that continuously packed a physical and emotional punch, leading coconut water brand Vita Coco is here to save your New Year’s Day by giving consumers the hangover cure and fresh start they need. On National Hangover Day (January 1, 2021), Vita Coco is launching a Coconut Hangover Alleviation Device, otherwise known as C.H.A.D., the world’s first-ever AI hangover device available on Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

C.H.A.D., a pseudonym for the friend you can always count on to get you hungover in the first place, will answer calls for hangover relief and help diagnose what you need to get back on track. To activate C.H.A.D., Alexa users simply state: Alexa, enable Coconut Hangover Device; while Google Home users say: OK Google, talk to Coconut Hangover Device. C.H.A.D. responds with quirky questions and thoughts such as:

On a scale of 1 to 10 — 1 meaning you passed the field sobriety test but you sang Drake lyrics with the officer, and 10 meaning your search history from last night is twenty variations of “Total Body Transplant Surgery”—how hungover are you?

The best place to start tracing your steps is your camera roll. That could also be the worst place to start.

Last question. This is the big one… Did you text an ex?

Ultimately, C.H.A.D will reveal that the answer to your hangover woes is simple: replenish and rehydrate with a nutritious Vita Coco, packed with electrolytes like potassium and natural sugars. Through the experience, Alexa users will be able to purchase Vita Coco on Amazon for 30% off while supply lasts, marking one of the first beverage consumer packaged goods companies to provide this capability via Alexa. Vita Coco will also be available instantly via Instacart on National Hangover Day for $3 off a 4-pack.

“Closing the books on 2020, this year’s National Hangover Day has taken on a whole new meaning,” said Allison Finazzo, Sr. Brand Director of Vita Coco. “Whether you’re suffering from a year-long hangover or a holiday hangover, we wanted to mark the occasion with a fun, free experience that made people feel good on both the inside and out. So when you wake up on New Year’s Day and need a friend, or a Vita Coco, C.H.A.D will be there to help you out.”

Free and available for consumers nationwide, C.H.A.D. will be available starting at 12 a.m. EST on National Hangover Day (Jan. 1, 2021), and can be activated by asking Alexa to enable Coconut Hangover Device and Google Home to talk to Coconut Hangover Device.

In addition to C.H.A.D., Vita Coco is partnering with messaging technology company Holler to create and recommend fun and engaging conversational stickers on Venmo. When Venmo users split purchases on January 1, Holler’s Suggestions technology will populate fun branded content to include in payment notes and signify that help is on the way.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes sparkling coconut water, coconut milk, coconut oil, and MCT oil. Vita Coco was co-founded in 2004 by CEO Mike Kirban and Ira Liran and is a part of All Market Inc., one of the world’s largest privately-owned better-for-you portfolio beverage companies. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT ALL MARKET INC.

All Market Inc. (AMI) was co-founded in 2004 by CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, its brands include the leading coconut water beverage Vita Coco and clean energy beverage, Runa and sustainable enhanced water Ever & Ever. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, AMI is poised to become the leading global better-for-you-beverage portfolio. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com.