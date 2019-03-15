Virginia Beer Co. to Release 5 Waypost Variants

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Each year as we prepare to celebrate another milestone along the journey that so many of you have been a part of since we opened in March 2016, the Virginia Beer Co. releases Waypost Anniversary Imperial Stout. The annual return of this 10.4 percent ABV recipe occurs in early spring, and a limited amount of lucky liquid makes its way into fanciful formulas of barrel-aged bottle releases to help mark the occasion.

2019 Waypost Bottle Offerings v. 1.0 (March 9)

Waypost: Double Oaked Bourbon (Woodford Reserve)

Waypost: Spiced Rum

Waypost: Apple Brandy (Extremely Limited)

Food Truck: La Cucina di Sophia of Virginia Beach (Debut)

Live Music: Scott Varney Music (5-8 p.m.)

2019 Waypost Offerings, v. 2.0 (March 16):

Waypost: Vanilla (Double Oaked Bourbon with Vanilla Beans)

Waypost: Coffee (Double Oaked Bourbon with Coffee Beans)

Food Truck: Capt’n Crabby

Live Music: DownTown Abby & The Echoes (5-8 p.m.)

To celebrate Virginia Beer Co’s Three Year Freeversary, this year the brewery is debuting multiple Waypost variants across two weekends of release parties. Five barrel-aged Waypost offerings will grace our taps in March with a very limited number of bottles of each recipe releasing – first on Saturday, March 9 (3x releases) and then on Saturday, March 16 (2x releases).

Each release party will feature live music and a food truck in addition to draft samplings for here and limited bottle availability for takeaway. Bottle limits and food/entertainment details will be shared shortly. We look forward to raising a glass (or five) to celebrate another amazing year of beers and cheers!

Waypost Anniversary Imperial Stout

A big offering to celebrate a big milestone: the anniversary of The Virginia Beer Company! Originally released in March 2017 for VBC’s one year anniversary, Waypost Anniversary Imperial Stout returns in March of each year to celebrate another year of beers and cheers. A dark base blending hefty amounts of Chocolate Malt, Roasted Barley and Midnight Wheat creates a robust, jet black beer softened with additions of Flaked Oats. Waypost is inextricably linked to its barrel-aged variants, which change every year to commemorate new adventures and new flavors, by unifying accents of chocolate on the finish.