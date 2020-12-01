Virginia Beer Co. Releases Four Evil Santa Spiced Milk Stout Variants

Williamsburg, Va. — The Virginia Beer Company will mark the holiday season with the return of their seasonal Spiced Milk Stout, Evil Santa.

“Since the first winter we were open back in 2016, Evil Santa has been one of our most sought after recipes,” reminisces Co-Founder Robby Willey. “The branding is playful, the time of year is festive, and the style is perfect for a cold winter night.”

Evil Santa – a 7.0% abv Spiced Milk Stout brewed with Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Allspice, and Milk Sugar – was originally released as a draft only release during the brewery’s first holiday season in 2016. The recipe was so popular that the brewery brought it back the following year and added a can release to the festivities.

“This is the fifth year we’ve brewed Evil Santa and the fourth that it’s been available in cans,” notes Director of Sales Michael Rhodes. “The past few years we’ve added some limited variants to the annual release. Some draft-only, some in cans, and a fan favorite in bottles.”

Limited variants from year’s past include Vanilla, Peppermint, Hot Pepper, and Mocha. For 2020, the brewery will be releasing four variants, including two brand new recipes: Vanilla Latte and Hazelnut Truffle. The most popular variant – Double Evil Sana – was first released in 2018.

“Since this is our take on a Winter Warmer, we figured why not amp it up a notch,” laughs Co-Founder Chris Smith. “Our Brewmaster decided to brew an Imperial version of Evil Santa in 2018 and we aged it in Bourbon Barrels for 6 months before releasing it on Black Friday that year. Since then it’s always been available in 500 ml bottles annually starting on Black Friday, and this year we’re mixing it up by releasing it in 16 oz. cans.”

This year’s Evil Santa releases include:

Evil Santa

Style: Spiced Milk Stout

ABV: 7.0%

Description: Evil Santa only comes ’round but once a year. And each year he brings a fleet of 16 oz. cans for all the good girls & boys to enjoy! With hearty additions of flaked oats + lactose, and dashes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, this warming stout is smooth with a hint of spice + everything nice on the finish. Sure to be enjoyed throughout this festive season…whether you’ve been naughty or nice!

—–

Vanilla Latte Evil Santa

Style: Spiced Milk Stout with Vanilla Beans & Espresso

ABV: 7.0%

Description: Even Evil Santa yearns to make the Nice List from time to time. Vanilla Beans soften the spice of our smooth & creamy seasonal Milk Stout, and locally sourced coffee from our neighbors at Column 15 provide a pinch of perk. While this version of Evil Santa may not be spicy enough to kick you down the slide, it still has enough mischief mixed in to give Billy Bob a run for his money.

—–

Hazelnut Truffle Evil Santa

Style: Spiced Milk Stout with Hazelnuts & Cacao Nibs

ABV: 7.0%

Description: Evil Santa has quite the list to check (twice, even) and when he’s done, he needs more than milk and cookies to reward that hard work. The sweet, nutty, and chocolate flavors in this limited Spiced Milk Stout variant help to get the job done — Hazelnuts and Cacao Nibs blended together are perfectly suited to create a smooth and decadent winter warmer perfect to enjoy before settling in for a long winter’s nap.

—–

Double Evil Santa

Style: Imperial Spiced Milk Stout

Release Date: 11-29-2020

ABV: 11.3%

Description: Since 2016, Evil Santa has been coming to town once a year to ring in the holiday season. In celebration of the annual return of this seasonal Spiced Milk Stout, we ask our jolly friend to stick around for multiple variant releases culminating in the return of DOUBLE EVIL SANTA on Black Friday. Double Evil Santa is an Imperial Spiced Milk Stout with a 11.3% ABV suited for the coldest of winter nights. A stronger version of our Evil Santa Spiced Milk Stout that has been aged in Bourbon Barrels for six months. Nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice are complemented by the caramel and vanilla notes that arise from extended barrel aging. Available in cans for the first time in 2020!

—–

Evil Santa and associated variants can be enjoyed on draft in Williamsburg at the brewery’s taproom. In addition, limited draft and 4-packs of 16 oz. cans will be made available throughout Southeastern Virginia, Central Virginia, and Northern Virginia at purveyors of fine craft beer throughout much of the Commonwealth.

“And for the first time ever, Evil Santa will be making a trip across the pond as part of Beer52’s advent box, making its way throughout the United Kingdom starting in December,” comments Co-Founder Robby W. “2020 has been a tough year, so we figured whey not expand the Nice List as far as we could.”

More information, including where to find Evil Santa, can be found at www.VirginiaBeerCo.com.

For more information: https://www.virginiabeerco.com/news/evilsantaseason2020