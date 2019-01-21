Video Playback from Brewbound Live 2018 is Now Available

Hundreds of entrepreneurs and executives from across the beer industry gathered at last year’s Brewbound Live business conference to discuss category health, cannabis, and future product innovations.

Held November 27 and 28, 2018 at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, California, the event featured a variety of presentations and panel discussions as entrepreneurs and executives shared insights and strategies for moving the category forward.

All of the main stage conversations are now available on the Brewbound YouTube channel.

On the first day of the conference, Craft Brew Alliance CEO Andy Thomas delivered a keynote address aimed at sparking a conversation about the future of the beer business that included thought-provoking comments on consumers, competition, and the category.

Later, Brooklyn Brewery CEO Eric Ottaway discussed growing consumer interest in low- and no-alcohol products, the overall state of the beer business, his company’s global partnership strategy and the shrinking international opportunities for U.S. craft breweries.

The emerging cannabis market was also explored on Day One of Brewbound Live.

Jocelyn Sheltraw, the director of regional strategy for Headset, a real-time business intelligence and analytics service for the cannabis industry, delivered a presentation on the state of cannabis.

Following her presentation, Keith Villa — the creator of Blue Moon, who launched a line of non-alcoholic craft beers infused with THC under the CERIA Brewing Company label — and Marco Hoffman — the CEO and founder of Evergreen Herbal, the largest cannabis-infused edibles producer in the state of Washington — joined a lively panel discussion on the potential impact of legalized marijuana on the alcohol industry.

The second day of the conference featured presentations from Nielsen, Rhinegeist Brewery, and 3×3 Insights, as well as conversations with six small and emerging craft breweries, Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker and Pabst Brewing general manager Matt Bruhn.

Now you can revisit all of those discussions on the Brewbound YouTube channel.

Interested in attending Brewbound Live? Stay tuned for announcements about the 2019 event, which will be made in the coming weeks.