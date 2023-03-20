Vervet Ready-To-Drink Cocktails Enters Spring 2023 with New Retail and Hospitality Accounts

Los Angeles, CA – Vervet, a line of ready-to-drink sparkling cocktails sourced and made in California, enters Spring 2023 with new accounts and increased sales at premium Southern California retailers.

The Vervet line of craft alcoholic drinks will soon be available at Total Wine & More in California for the first time, starting later this month.

At iconic Erewhon Market, where Vervet launched in Summer 2022, the brand’s TOYO Sake Tonic cocktail is consistently among the top-selling, sake-based alcoholic beverages at the influential California natural foods retailer.

“We’re pleased that our brand’s proposition is connecting with even more consumers in our home state,” says Tuan Lee, Vervet co-founder and CEO. “Our vision at Vervet is to create light and sparkling versions of your favorite craft cocktails and give you modern alternatives to beer and sparkling wine.”

Vervet, which began its market entry by selling its cocktails at acclaimed restaurants and notable independent retailers, continues to focus on its on-premise strategy as well. The brand is sold at some of the Los Angeles area’s most acclaimed eateries, and recently secured distribution with Southern California-based restaurant group KEI Concepts, through which it will be sold in some of the region’s most exciting new dining concepts.

Vervet’s top selling drinks include:

TOYO Sake Tonic – A lower alcohol (4.0% ABV) sparkling cocktail made with Junmai Ginjo sake, tonic, yuzu citrus, kumquat, and cascade hops.

TIKI TEA Margarita Mule – A flavorful sparkling drink (7.0% ABV) inspired by the margarita, Moscow mule, and Tiki cocktails. Made with prickly pear vodka, oolong tea, lime, and island spices.

Vervet sells for between $19.99 to 24.99 for a 4-pack depending on retailer, and is also sold in individual 12 oz. cans for between $5.00-6.00.

In California, Vervet is distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

About

Vervet LLC is based in Los Angeles and produces premium, sparkling craft cocktails inspired by classic cocktail recipes. The brand is woman- and minority-owned, and dedicated to California local sourcing and production. For more information, visit drinkvervet.com.