Vermont’s Ten Bends Beer to Begin Distributing in Michigan

HYDE PARK, VT – To expand the reach of craft beer from the Northeast, and with a long-time aim to serve the diverse beer audience in Michigan, Vermont’s own Ten Bends Beer is thrilled to announce the release of their flagship products in the Great Lake state beginning this summer.

Ten Bends Beer owners Mike Scarlata and Jason Powell are excited to supply Michigan with their unique, quality New England style craft beers rooted in the spirit of Vermont brewing.

Powell, a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, co-founded Ten Bends Beer with Scarlata in 2016. Since then, they’ve grown from a small regional brewery to a national craft beer brand that distributes to all of New England, the eastern seaboard, and parts of the

Midwest.

“The Michigan market has always been one that we aspired to enter due to my roots in the state and the amazing craft beer audience it cultivates,” says Powell. “We think Michigan craft beer lovers will be very excited about what we have to offer them.” Powell was born and raised in Kalamazoo and moved to Vermont in 2000 to pursue a career in design after graduating from Kendall College in Grand Rapids. He later began nurturing his love for craft beer by home-brewing with Scarlata in the woods of Vermont in a shed with homemade equipment. The two brought complementary perspectives to brewing and business. They determined that the crafting of their ales was not something that could remain a hobby, and in 2016 they opened their tasting room and brewery in Hyde Park, VT, brewing one to three barrels per batch themselves.

“Michigan beer and specifically Kalamazoo beer is at the core of what originally inspired me to begin brewing,” Powell says. “I spent plenty of time in my 20’s at Bells and Kraftbrau and later learned a lot about the industry as my step-father Brian Steele launched Boatyard Brewing Company.”

