Utepils Brewing Teams Up With iHeartMedia Minneapolis’s FM 100.3 KFAN to Launch New Beer

MINNEAPOLIS— Utepils Brewing and iHeartMedia Minneapolis’s FM 100.3 KFAN, The Twin Cities Sports Leader, have teamed up to launch KFAN Unfiltered Blonde Ale, a European-style beer made in honor of Minnesota sports fans. The new beer will make its debut on Friday, September 13.

In conjunction with the beer launch, Utepils Brewing invites patrons to visit the brewery on September 13 to try KFAN Unfiltered Blonde Ale. The new beer provides listeners and fans with a careful balance of soft malt and light bitterness as well as a rich unfiltered flavor for friends to sip and enjoy as they discuss sports stats and predict which teams will make the playoffs.

“There’s nothing better than bringing together award-winning, European-style beer along with award-winning sports radio to kick off the football season and create the ultimate fan experience,” said Dan Justesen, Founder of Utepils. “We’re starting a new tradition with Unfiltered Blonde Ale that’s perfect for every season, no matter which team you’re cheering for.”

“KFAN has some of the most passionate and loyal listeners in the country,” said Chad Abbott, Program Director for 100.3 KFAN. “Utepils Brewing has that same connection with their customers, so combining these strong brands to provide a true ‘Rube Brew’ is a great way to bring those passionate fans together.”

About iHeartMedia Minneapolis

iHeartMedia CITY owns and operates KFXN-FM, KDWB-FM, KEEY-FM, KQQL-FM, KTCZ-FM, KQQLFM HD2, KQQL-FM HD3, KTCZ-FM HD3, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Utepils

Founded in 2017, Utepils brings pure, authentic European-style beers to thirsty Minnesotans. Using the highest quality water from the historic Glenwood Inglewood wells, each beer is uniquely distinct and brewed with fresh ingredients, sourced from all over the world. Utepils believes that good living comes from good brewing and delicious beers help bring friends and families together to share memories and create new traditions that should be celebrated, again and again.