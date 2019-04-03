US Open and Constellation Brands’ Corona Premier Announce Multi-Year Partnership

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. — The United States Golf Association (USGA) has announced a new multi-year partnership with Constellation Brands’ Corona Premier that is designed to enhance the on-site fan experience at the U.S. Open, beginning with the 119th U.S. Open Championship, June 10-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Corona Premier will serve as the presenting partner of the Trophy Club, an indoor/outdoor hospitality area featuring big-screen TVs, premium food and beverage and a large patio where fans can gather to follow the action. The Trophy Club will be located between the second and third fairways, a short walking distance from the iconic 17th and 18th holes.

“Corona is a leading brand synonymous with outdoor activities enjoyed with friends, especially among sports fans,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of USGA Championships. “We are excited to work with them to provide U.S. Open fans with one of the most enjoyable experiences in sports.”

Corona Premier will also provide giveaways in the Trophy Club, to create an exciting and memorable experience for U.S. Open fans.

“Corona Premier is proud to support the preeminent championship in golf, bringing our sophisticated low-carb, low-cal lager to golfers and fans,” said Ann Legan, VP of marketing for Corona. “The U.S. Open is a natural fit with the Premier drinker’s lifestyle and preferences – providing a moment to relax and enjoy the refreshing taste of Corona while they follow the action.”

In advance of this year’s championship, golf fans nationwide will see a variety of Corona Premier and U.S. Open-themed signage and items at bars, restaurants and retail locations across the country. Fans can also enter for a chance to win tickets to an exclusive experience at this year’s championship with a soon-to-be-announced text message sweepstakes.

About Corona Premier

The first new addition to the Corona family of brands in 29 years, Corona Premier debuted in 2018. It has quickly become one of the fastest growing new innovations of 2018. Corona Premier provides consumers with a smooth, crisp taste and even-bodied feel in a drinkable beer. With only 2.6 g of carbs and 90 calories, Corona Premier is available in 12 oz. bottles and cans, as well as 24 oz. single-serve cans. In 2019, Premier introduced draft into bars nationwide, as well as a new 18-pack of bottles.