Urban South – HTX Releases Second Batch of Black is Beautiful

HOUSTON — Urban South – HTX is excited to release a second batch of its take on Black is Beautiful, a global beer collaboration created by Weathered Souls Brewing Co. to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. The Houston brewery released its first batch of Black is Beautiful on July 10 and decided to brew a second batch based on overwhelming support from the community.

“We received such an amazing response from the Houston community when we first released our version of Black is Beautiful that we decided to continue brewing in order to keep raising funds and awareness,” said Dave Ohmer, General Manager of Urban South – HTX. “Our team feels that it is our duty to speak up and continue to push for change. We stand in solidarity with our Black Houston community and are excited to contribute in the best way we know how.”

The second batch of Black is Beautiful will be available for consumers to purchase online for pick up, or pick up to-go at the Sawyer Yards brewery beginning Friday, September 4. Urban South’s version of Black is Beautiful is a bold stout conditioned on coconut, vanilla beans and two types of chocolate cookies. 100 percent of the proceeds from beer sales will be donated to the Greater Houston Black Chamber Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to raising funds to advance, educate, equip and empower minority business entrepreneurs, professionals and students. For more information, follow along on Instagram at @urbansouth_htx.

WHERE: Urban South – HTX, 1201 Oliver Street, Houston TX 77007 or https://urban-south-htx.myshopify.com/