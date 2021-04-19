Urban South HTX Launches One-Off Wednesdays

Urban South – HTX is excited to introduce One-Off Wednesdays, a new research and development initiative taking place at the Sawyer Yards brewery. One-Off Wednesdays will showcase innovative beer styles created by Urban South’s brewing team using creative ingredients to test out new flavor profiles. Examples of beers previously highlighted in the One-Off Wednesdays series include a blueberry, pineapple, coconut and marshmallow fruited sour, and a blue raspberry and marshmallow hard seltzer.

“The creativity of our brewing team continues to astound me and One-Off Wednesdays is a way for us to showcase their experimentation with new styles of beer and inventive flavor combinations,” said Dave Ohmer, General Manager of Urban South – HTX. “Research and development is one of our core values here in Houston and we love to share new beers that use fresh ingredients in creative ways.”

One-Off Wednesday beers will be available on draft only at the Urban South – HTX taproom in limited quantities. New beer offerings will be available on select Wednesdays throughout the month. This week’s One-Off Wednesday release is a triple IPA with a fruity twist – Urban South has added blackberry, blueberry, vanilla and coconut.