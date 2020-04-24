Urban South – HTX Joins More Than 600 Breweries in Global Collaboration, “All Together”

HOUSTON, Texas — Urban South – HTX, Urban South Brewery’s new Houston location, is honored to join “All Together,” a worldwide beer collaboration created to raise awareness and provide relief for the hospitality industry. The research and development brewing team at Urban South – HTX will release their take on “All Together” today, April 21. The brewery has partnered with Southern Smoke Foundation, and a portion of the proceeds from beer sales will be donated to support food and beverage industry workers in crisis. Since 2017, Southern Smoke has donated more than $2 million to food and beverage industry professionals in need.

“This is an extremely challenging time for the craft beer industry, as businesses are losing revenue and employees are losing their income,” said Dave Ohmer, General Manager of Urban South – HTX. “We are honored to participate in this collaboration with so many amazing breweries, and thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to our local hospitality community and the industry that we love so much.”

Spearheaded by Other Half Brewing Company, “All Together” invites any brewer to use the base beer recipe provided and add their own unique twist. The open source base recipe, label artwork and name are all provided free of charge in order for breweries to produce the beer at the lowest possible cost. The project asks that a portion of the proceeds from beer sales go to supporting hospitality professionals in each brewer’s local community, and the rest of the proceeds should be used to help keep breweries in business during these trying times.

The Urban South – HTX take on “All Together” will be available for fans to purchase to-go beginning Tuesday, April 21. During city-wide closures for bars and restaurants, fans can pick up beer to-go from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, with the option to order in advance online. Urban South – HTX has also partnered with HopDrop Houston to provide a limited delivery service. To learn more, visit: https://urban-south-htx.myshopify.com/.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx