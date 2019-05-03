Urban South Brewery to Open Satellite Brewery in Houston

HOUSTON — Urban South Brewery has selected Houston as the location for the company’s first foray outside of Louisiana. The New Orleans-based brewery’s new 14,000-square-foot location will include a satellite brewing facility, 10-barrel brewhouse and canning line, and a public taproom with a large patio and beer garden. Located at 1201 Oliver Street in Houston’s Sawyer Yards district, the location will bring creative, Houston-specific R&D beers, along with the brewery’s established line-up. The location is slated to open in Fall 2019 with 16 rotating taps, taproom tastings, and beer-to-go options.

“Houston was an easy choice for our first satellite brewery. The connections between the city and New Orleans run deep, and we love that their craft beer culture is forward-thinking, innovative and rapidly growing,” said Jacob Landry, founder, Urban South Brewery. “We’re excited to be a part of this creative community, sharing the grassroots gospel of good beer in the South.”

Dave Ohmer, a leader in the Houston craft beer scene, will be heading up the new location and serving as Brewmaster. Prior to this position, Ohmer launched and ran operations for Whole Foods Brewing Co. in Houston, and most recently led the team at B-52 Brewing. Ohmer will work with the Urban South Brewery team to bring his popular hazy IPAs, smoothie tarts, robust stouts and barrel-aged sours to the Sawyer Yards community, alongside the brewery’s existing, award-winning line-up.

“I’m excited for the challenge of fusing Urban South’s philosophy with the innovation that’s happening in the Houston scene,” said Ohmer. “Any company could just send its beer to a new market and call it a day. It’s rare to find a brewery that is so passionate about the creative process and willing to adopt innovations to reflect the community they are joining, while also investing to ensure the team is set up for success.”

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery has become a fan-favorite in the state of Louisiana and has become the largest craft beer brewery in New Orleans in three short years. Highlights of the brewery’s popular beers include: Holy Roller IPA (Hazy IPA), Lime Cucumber Gose (seasonal), Carpe Rose (cider ale) and Paradise Park (lager).

For more information on Urban South and to follow along with Houston updates please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.