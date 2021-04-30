Urban South Brewery Releases Three New Collaborative Beers As Part Of Anniversary Celebration

New Orleans, LA – For the past four weeks, Urban South Brewery has been celebrating its fifth anniversary with weekly collaborative beer releases from breweries around the world. Between April 2 and May 7, New Orleans’ largest craft brewery will have released fifteen new beers for fans to enjoy. This week, the brewery has three exciting new collaborations to share.

  • LGDIPA – Collaboration with The Courtyard Brewery (New Orleans, LA) – A big, beautiful West Coast-style double IPA in collaboration with Urban South’s friends in the Lower Garden District. Soft waves of bitterness typical of a West Coast DIPA lead to tropical orange and juicy mango notes from the addition of Citra Pellet and Citra Incognito hops. 8.2% ABV.
  • Lizard Lounge – Collaboration with Modern Times Beer (San Diego, CA) – This hoppy Mixed-Fermentation Table Beer features Golden Promise, Spelt and Flaked Rye for a soft and complex malt base. Hopped with Centennial and Talus hops, which lend soft lime and lemon zest with touches of sweet coconut, and finished with a touch of orange peel as a nod to traditional Belgian brewing. This is a bottle-conditioned beer that will evolve over time thanks to the live brettanomyces inside of the bottle. 3.2% ABV.
  • Hop the Pond – Collaboration with Verdant Brewing Company (Penryn, England) – A balanced and refreshing West Coast IPA hopped primarily with Simcoe hops. A whirlpool addition of Mosaic Incognito, as well as Mosaic and Simcoe during the dry-hop, give off tropical fruit mixed with notes of pine and sweet floral. The sip is balanced by a touch of bitterness and hints of sweet malt. 8.9% ABV.

This week’s collaborative beers will be available for online pre-sale starting Friday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m. CST. Pickup and in-person purchases will begin Saturday, May 1 when the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom opens at 12:00 p.m. CST.

For More Information:
https://urbansouthbrewery.com

