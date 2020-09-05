Urban South Brewery Launches “Coastal Harmony” Beer Collaboration for Hurricane Relief

NEW ORLEANS– Urban South Brewery is proud to announce the Coastal Harmony beer collaboration, an initiative created to raise awareness and funds for the communities impacted by Hurricane Laura. On August 27, 2020, the Gulf South was hit with one of the most powerful storms in the region’s history. More than 300,000 people remain without power in Louisiana and Texas.

Urban South Brewery is calling on the craft brewing community to contribute by creating their own unique version of Coastal Harmony. Funds raised from beer sales will be rapidly directed to organizations on the ground performing hurricane relief work in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas and dedicated to the long-term work of rebuilding and fighting climate change. As of today, Louisiana’s NOLA Brewing and Second Line Brewing and Georgia’s Pontoon Brewing have joined the collaboration, with more to be announced.

“Coastal Harmony represents the juxtaposition of our region – we exist with the ebb and flow of our coastal environment, yet are at the mercy of Mother Nature and a rapidly changing climate,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery. “The people of the Gulf South are a resilient bunch, but the damage caused by Hurricane Laura will be felt for many months to come. As neighbors, colleagues and family members, our team felt called to contribute to the long-term process of rebuilding, and we hope our fellow brewers will join us in this effort.”

Urban South developed a bold, double IPA base recipe on which Coastal Harmony iterations will be based. The recipe is available for participating breweries to download and brew with their own unique approach. Customizable label artwork is also available for download for participating breweries. Urban South is asking that a portion of the proceeds from beer sales be donated to the Urban South Coastal Harmony Fund, managed by the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Urban South’s take on Coastal Harmony will be available for consumers to purchase at both its New Orleans, LA and Houston, TX locations.

Breweries interested in participating and craft beer drinkers interested in donating should visit: https://urbansouthbrewery.com/coastal-harmony.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx