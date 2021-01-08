Urban South Brewery Kicks Off The New Year With Weekly Beer Releases

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’ largest craft brewery will continue releasing new beers on a weekly basis as we head into January 2021. New beer releases will be announced on Mondays of each week and will be available on Thursdays to order online for pickup or to purchase in person at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom.

Beer releases scheduled for January include:

  • Drip au Lait: The newest edition in a collaborative series with HEY Coffee Co., this  fruited coffee sour variety features rich chocolate shake and coconut milk flavors. Notes of fudge and coconut macaroon combine with fresh espresso.
  • Disco Ball Dreams: This fruited milkshake IPA features Trident hops and takes drinkers on a journey of flavors with the addition of pineapple, tangerine and grapefruit.
  • Triple Spilled: Beers in the Spilled Series come in single, double and triple varieties, which refers to the amount of fruit added to the sour base. This heavily fruited sour will feature blueberry, blackberry, strawberry and raspberry with a slightly higher alcohol content.
  • Lost in the Woods Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA: Tropical fruit and citrus are balanced by piney resin notes thanks to a medley of Idaho 7, Cashmere, Sultana, Waimea, and Simcoe hops used for dry hopping.

Urban South began its weekly beer release schedule in April 2020 as a result of nationwide bar and restaurant shutdowns. The brewery has continued releasing beers on a weekly basis since then, and closed out 2020 having released nearly 200 unique varieties. More than 10 new beers are on the schedule for January 2021.

Fans can follow along on Urban South Brewery’s social media channels for the most up-to-date information on beer releases (@urbansouthbeer.) The taproom is currently open for to-go beer sales and limited onsite consumption Sunday through Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
01/14 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound 2020 Best Of Awards
01/21 - Brewbound 2020 Best Of Awards
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.