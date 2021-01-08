Urban South Brewery Kicks Off The New Year With Weekly Beer Releases

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’ largest craft brewery will continue releasing new beers on a weekly basis as we head into January 2021. New beer releases will be announced on Mondays of each week and will be available on Thursdays to order online for pickup or to purchase in person at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom.

Beer releases scheduled for January include:

Drip au Lait: The newest edition in a collaborative series with HEY Coffee Co., this fruited coffee sour variety features rich chocolate shake and coconut milk flavors. Notes of fudge and coconut macaroon combine with fresh espresso.

Disco Ball Dreams: This fruited milkshake IPA features Trident hops and takes drinkers on a journey of flavors with the addition of pineapple, tangerine and grapefruit.

Triple Spilled: Beers in the Spilled Series come in single, double and triple varieties, which refers to the amount of fruit added to the sour base. This heavily fruited sour will feature blueberry, blackberry, strawberry and raspberry with a slightly higher alcohol content.

Lost in the Woods Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA: Tropical fruit and citrus are balanced by piney resin notes thanks to a medley of Idaho 7, Cashmere, Sultana, Waimea, and Simcoe hops used for dry hopping.

Urban South began its weekly beer release schedule in April 2020 as a result of nationwide bar and restaurant shutdowns. The brewery has continued releasing beers on a weekly basis since then, and closed out 2020 having released nearly 200 unique varieties. More than 10 new beers are on the schedule for January 2021.

Fans can follow along on Urban South Brewery’s social media channels for the most up-to-date information on beer releases (@urbansouthbeer.) The taproom is currently open for to-go beer sales and limited onsite consumption Sunday through Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.