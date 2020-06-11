Urban South Brewery Joins More Than 400 Breweries In “Black is Beautiful” Beer Initiative

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is honored to participate in the “Black is Beautiful” initiative, a global beer collaboration created to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. Urban South’s “Black is Beautiful” creation will be released to the public in early July, and the brewery will donate 100% of the proceeds from beer sales to New Orleans’ Youth Empowerment Project.

“We are in awe of the leadership shown by Weathered Souls Brewing Company on this project and saw this as an opportunity to raise awareness, show solidarity and provide some funds for organizations in our community that are addressing these structural inequalities at the ground level,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery. “In New Orleans, we’ll be donating proceeds from this beer to Youth Empowerment Project, an organization that we have supported in the past and one that’s provided support to one of our own former employees. We fully recognize that this is a small step, and are committed to continuing to support causes and policies that push for equality in our community.”

Spearheaded by Weathered Souls Brewing Company, “Black is Beautiful” invites any brewer to use the base stout beer recipe provided and add their own twist or ideas. Participating breweries are asked to donate 100% of the beer’s proceeds to local foundations and organizations that are committed to the long-term work of equality. The mission of the “Black is Beautiful” initiative is to bridge the gap and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.

Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) is a community-based non-profit organization working to empower young people to improve their lives and the lives of others. YEP envisions a community where all people have access to the opportunities, skills, resources and relationships they need to actualize their potential. The organization engages underserved youth through community-based education, mentoring, and enrichment and development programs.

To learn more about the “Black is Beautiful” initiative, visit BlackIsBeautiful.Beer. To stay up to date on Urban South Brewery’s release of the “Black is Beautiful” beer, follow along on social media (@urbansouthbeer.)

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx