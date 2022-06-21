Urban South Brewery Expands Distribution Throughout Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Urban South Brewery’s bold, innovative craft beers can now be found in almost every county in the state of Mississippi, thanks to a new partnership with Southern Beverage. A variety of Urban South’s core beers are now available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout the state, including both the Jackson and Hattiesburg metro areas.

“Mississippi was the first state outside of Louisiana that we chose to expand Urban South’s distribution footprint, and it was a very intentional choice,” said Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Demand has been high from our fans in Mississippi as so many Mississippians have fond memories of time spent in New Orleans. We are very excited about this new partnership with Southern Beverage and look forward to sharing our favorite beers with new fans across the state.”

Urban South brews currently offered on draft and in cans in Southern Beverage’s distribution territory include:

Paradise Park American Lager: An affordable, easy-drinking lager for the everyday beer drinker. 4.5% ABV, 10 IBU.

Holy Roller IPA: Urban South’s flagship hazy IPA – big, bold and juicy. 6.3% ABV, 60 IBU.

Lime Cucumber Gose: An unfiltered, kettle soured wheat beer with kosher salt, house pressed cucumber juice and lime. 4% ABV, 10 IBU.

Specialty releases and additional brands will be distributed throughout Mississippi over the next 12 months.

The largest craft brewery in New Orleans, Urban South currently distributes its beer in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. The brewery launched distribution on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in early 2021, and has now partnered with Southern Beverage to expand throughout the rest of the state with a focus on the Jackson and Hattiesburg markets. A number of launch events will take place throughout the week, featuring beer sampling, tap takeovers, and merchandise giveaways. Events are currently scheduled for a variety of bars and restaurants in Jackson, Flowood, Brandon and Madison. For the most up-to-date launch event schedule, follow along on social media (@urbansouthbeer).

Urban South Brewery strives to embody the values and traditions of the Urban South while brewing the South’s most respected beer.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze), 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com