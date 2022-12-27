Urban South Brewery Crafts Three Carnival Time Sour Ales

Collaboration with Dong Phuong King Cakes Just in Time for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South, announced a collaboration with Dong Phuong Bakery – the famous king cake maker. The brewery crafted three Carnival Time Sour Ales to celebrate Mardi Gras, all brewed with king cakes.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dong Phuong to create three delicious beers for Mardi Gras that encompass New Orleans’ passion for craft beer and king cake,” stated Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery. “These specialty sour ales will be the perfect beers to drink and enjoy this Carnival season!”

The specially made Carnival Time Sour Ale with King Cake captures all the indulgence of the renowned Dong Phuong Cinnamon and Cream Cheese King Cake – the perfect refreshment to enjoy along the parade route. The sour ale has a 4.6% ABV and is available in 16 oz cans. It will be available on January 6, 2023 at the taproom, online for pick up at the taproom, and in restaurants and grocery stores across Urban South’s distribution footprint.

There are also two taproom exclusive beers crafted in collaboration with Dong Phuong Bakery: Carnival Time Sour Ale with Strawberry Filled King Cake – sweet strawberry filling in a classic Dong Phuong brioche king cake served in a sour ale; and a crowd-pleasing classic, Carnival Time Sour Ale with Coconut Cream King Cake – just as decadent as it sounds. Both of these taproom-only specialty sour ales have a 4.6% ABV.

About Dong Phuong Bakery

Founded in 1982, Dong Phuong Bakery is a James Beard Award-winning Vietnamese bakery in the heart of New Orleans East offering traditional baked goods, banh mi, and seasonal staples such as mooncakes and king cakes. For more information, visit www.dpbakery.com.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, award-winning Urban South Brewery has established itself as one of the leading Southern regional craft breweries. From its original New Orleans taproom, to its satellite location in Texas – Urban South – HTX, to its recently acquired Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Florida, the brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and a great way to enhance any occasion. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouth.com. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_nola @urbansouthhtx @perfectplain