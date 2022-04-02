Urban South Brewery Celebrates Six Years in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Lousiana – New Orleans’ largest craft brewery is commemorating its sixth anniversary with a full day of celebration at its Tchoupitoulas Street taproom on Saturday, April 9. From 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., guests can enjoy an art market hosted by the makers of Bayou Yacht Club, live music from the Noah Young Band and great food from Urban Smash, Gulf Coast Crawfish Co., Get Your Mom & Dim Sum and Southerns.

Urban South is releasing nine new taproom exclusive beers at the anniversary event, six of which were brewed in collaboration with craft breweries across the country including Urban South – HTX, Untitled Art, Pontoon Brewing, Perfect Plain Brewing Co., Drekker Brewing Co. and Bhramari Brewing Co. Beer styles will range from fruited sours to triple IPAs to stouts. Anniversary packages are currently available for purchase and include a six-pack box with single cans of the anniversary collaborations, plus a wristband with tickets for three draft pours at the April 9 anniversary event.

Urban South Brewery was founded in New Orleans in 2016 by LSU graduates Jacob Landry and Kyle Huling. In six years of operation, the brewery has increased its production volume by almost 900%, added close to 50 new jobs to the local economy, and donated 2,400 cases of beer to local non-profit organizations throughout 2021. Urban South recently expanded its distribution footprint to include Northern Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, and has been recognized by national award programs like the U.S. Open Beverage Championship, the Great American Beer Festival and the Best of Craft Beer Awards.

For the most up-to-date information on the anniversary event, follow along on social media (@urbansouth_nola). The six collaborative beers will be revealed in the days leading up to the anniversary party.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Gold), 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com