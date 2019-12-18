Urban South Brewery Announces 2020 Beer Release Calendar

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery today announced its beer release schedule for 2020. In addition to year-round fan favorites, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans will continue to apply bold new flavor profiles to traditional beer styles.

Urban South Brewery will be bringing back year-round favorites including Holy Roller, Pop, award-winning Carpe Rose and Paradise Park. Fans can also look forward to year-round availability of these new additions to the lineup:

Grapefruit Holy Roller – Urban South takes its flagship IPA and turns up the grapefruit flavor with the addition of fresh grapefruit juice for this variation. It has now earned its place in the brewery’s year-round line up and will be sold in four-packs and sixth barrels. Distribution of Grapefruit Holy Roller will begin in January.

In homage to the beloved New Orleans frozen summertime treat, Snoball Juice IPA is a smooth-drinking New England IPA hopped with nearly five pounds per barrel of Idaho 7, Vic Secret, El Dorado and Citra hops, resulting in a flavor profile with hints of tropical fruit and grapefruit. Snoball Juice will make its debut in March.

Who Dat Golden Ale – Fermented as an ale and conditioned as a lager, Who Dat Golden Ale is a crisp and refreshing beer brewed with pilsner and flaked barley. Additions of Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops add a punch of lemongrass, green grape and grapefruit flavors.

– In homage to the beloved New Orleans frozen summertime treat, Snoball Juice IPA is a smooth-drinking New England IPA hopped with nearly five pounds per barrel of Idaho 7, Vic Secret, El Dorado and Citra hops, resulting in a flavor profile with hints of tropical fruit and grapefruit. Snoball Juice will make its debut in March. Who Dat Golden Ale – Fermented as an ale and conditioned as a lager, Who Dat Golden Ale is a crisp and refreshing beer brewed with pilsner and flaked barley. Additions of Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops add a punch of lemongrass, green grape and grapefruit flavors.

In addition, Urban South Brewery will bring back its innovative seasonal highlights, including:

Lime Cucumber Gose – A refreshing kettle-soured wheat beer brewed with coriander and kosher salt, leading to a highly thirst-quenching sip thanks to the addition of key lime juice and fresh-pressed cucumber juice. Available between February and August.

Oktoberfest – Urban South's interpretation of the traditional Marzen-style lager, popular in Munich, features rich, sweet malt flavors, giving way to a crisp, classic lager finish. Available between August and October.

Ca Phé Vietnamese Stout– Named for the traditional Vietnamese style of strong, coarsely ground espresso served with sweetened and condensed milk, this beer is a creamy coffee stout. A light sweetness smooths the flavors of coffee roasted with chicory from local French Market Roasters. Ca Phé won the 2017 Beer Army Foundation Gold Medal for Best Sweet Stout and will be available between November and January.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow-along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.