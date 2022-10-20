Urban South Brewery and The National World War II Museum Forge Unique Collaboration

NEW ORLEANS, Lousiana – Urban South Brewery will present a specially curated “Seven Invasions Saison” beer at the “Dinner with a Curator: Night of Suds” event at the National World War II Museum. The event will follow along a Louisiana veteran’s journey through the Navy and the history of beer throughout the war.

The Museum Curator and Restoration Manager Manager Josh Schick and Research Historian Kali Martin will join Urban South’s Kyle Huling, Co-Founder and Vice President at the event.

“We are excited to join the National World War II museum team and guests for this special evening. We’ve crafted the Seven Invasions Saison just for the occasion and look forward to sharing it with everyone on the 25th at the event, and after that in our taproom,” stated Kyle Huling, Co-Founder and Vice President of Urban South Brewery.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 25 from 6:30 PM-8:30 PM at the US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center 945 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

Those interested in attending the event may purchase tickets at the link below.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and perfect for the Southern climate. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, the award-winning brewery is making its mark on the craft beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). With deep roots in Louisiana and a satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair.

For More Information:

https://bit.ly/3TpAa7W