Urban Chestnut Releases 2020 STL Zoo Bier

ST. LOUIS – To raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare and conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo teamed up with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) in 2019 to create STL Zoo Bier, the first official beer of the Saint Louis Zoo. The seasonal release for 2020 features a new label with the king penguin, a large, majestic-looking bird native to sub-Antarctic islands. Penguin & Puffin Coast is home to king penguins at the Zoo.

The Kölsch-style beer is available at the Zoo starting this weekend and is coming soon to grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and the Metro East area. For every case of STL Zoo Bier sold at area retailers, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to the Saint Louis Zoo to support its animal care and conservation work. *

“We appreciate the generous support of Urban Chestnut in this collaboration that brings together a great quality local beer for adults to enjoy and the Zoo’s mission-focused work to care for animals at the Zoo and in the wild,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo.

In 2019, 1,740 cases of STL Zoo Bier were sold, resulting in a $5,220 donation to the Zoo by Urban Chestnut. The previous design featured the grizzly bears at Centene Grizzly Ridge.

“As an animal lover and life-long advocate of the St. Louis region, this partnership means a lot to me and to the team at UCBC as well,” said David Wolfe, co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company. “The Saint Louis Zoo is such a significant organization, both locally and globally, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership, especially at this point in time when it’s more important than ever to support our community.”

STL Zoo Bier, sold in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, is a traditional, German-style Kölsch with a clean, crisp and well-rounded flavor that appeals to a wide audience, according to UCBC.

*In partnership with Urban Chestnut’s local wholesalers: Major Brands Distributing, Grey Eagle Distributors, Donnewald Distributing, and H.W. Herrell Distributing.

About the Saint Louis Zoo

Home to over 13,000 animals representing 555 species, the Saint Louis Zoo is recognized worldwide for its innovative approaches to animal care and management, wildlife conservation, research, and education. One of the few free zoos in the nation, the Saint Louis Zoo attracts approximately 3 million visitors annually and is the most-visited attraction in the region. Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the Saint Louis Zoo is part of an elite group of institutions that meet the highest standards in animal care as well as provide fun, safe and educational family experiences. The Saint Louis Zoo and the other AZA-accredited institutions collectively dedicate millions of dollars annually to support scientific research, conservation and education programs. For more information, visit stlzoo.org.

About Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) is an unconventional-minded yet tradition-oriented brewer of craft beer. Founded in 2010 by Florian Kuplent – a German born and trained brewmaster with extensive experience at both small breweries, worldwide and with the world’s largest, Anheuser-Busch, and David Wolfe – a 20-year brewing-industry member. Urban Chestnut operates three breweries in St. Louis, Brewery & Biergarten at 3229 Washington Avenue in Midtown St. Louis, Grove Brewery & Bierhall at 4465 Manchester in Forest Park Southeast St. Louis, and The U.R.B. (Urban Research Brewery) at 4501 Manchester also in Forest Park Southeast St. Louis, where they brew batches of artisanal, modern American beers (their Revolution series) and classically-crafted European styles (their Reverence series). Urban Chestnut also operates a fourth brewery, Urban Chestnut Hallertauer Brauerei, in the Hallertau region of Bavaria, where they brew their Hallertauer Serie; small batches of locally sourced, Bavarian bier. For more information, visit urbanchestnut.com.

For More Information: http://www.urbanchestnut.com/news/stl-zoo-bier-2020