Urban Chestnut Brewing Company and Purina Team Up on Urban Underdog Lager

ST. LOUIS – It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Urban Underdog to the rescue! Purina and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) are teaming up to raise funds to help shelter pets in St. Louis by encouraging local pet lovers and beer lovers to ‘raise a pint for pets.’ Beginning Sept. 1, for every specially marked 8-pack of Urban Underdog American Lager sold, the pet experts at Purina will donate $5 dollars to the Petfinder Foundation to help local shelter pets and the organizations that serve them. The campaign aims to raise $50,000, which will be shared among 24 shelters in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The specially marked 8-packs of Urban Underdog American Lager feature the Urban Underdog character along with his feline sidekick, Undercat. The 8-packs are sold at grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis city, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and the Metro East area. The back of the package features a specially designed superhero graphic, revealing the superhero inside of everyone who purchases the beer.

“You don’t need to wear a cape or be able to fly to be a superhero for shelter pets,” said Kim Beardslee from Purina Community Affairs. “St. Louis is fortunate to have so many amazing shelter and rescue organizations advocating for adoptable pets, and Purina is happy to do our part alongside our friends at Urban Chestnut to support their important missions and help these awesome animals find homes.”

This is the third-consecutive year Purina and Urban Chestnut have teamed up for a philanthropic effort. Since first working together in 2017, the ‘Raise a Pint for Pets’ campaign has helped to raise more than $150,000 for local animal shelters.

“As an animal lover and pet parent of two rescue dogs, I know how much this partnership means to me and our team,” said David Wolfe co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company. “Purina does so much for the people and pets in our shared hometown of St. Louis, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership. The bond between people and pets is like nothing else, and we hope this program helps create more connections in our community.”

For more information about the beer and to see the benefiting organizations, visit urbanchestnut.com. Considering a shelter pet? Visit Petfinder.com to start your search.