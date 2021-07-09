Urban Chestnut and Purina Continue Partnership to Help Local Animal Shelters

ST. LOUIS – This summer Purina and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) are kicking-off their fifth-annual “Raise a Pint for Pets” campaign by offering pet owners two fun and tasty ways to support the Petfinder Foundation and member shelters in the St. Louis metropolitan area, including:

Helping Strays of Monroe County

Gateway Pet Guardians

Metro East Humane Society

Open Door Animal Sanctuary

Partners for Pets

Humane Society of Missouri

APA Adoption Center

CARE STL

Belleville Area Humane Society

Five Acres Animal Shelter

On Wednesday, July 21 Purina and UCBC will host an exclusive Raise a Pint for Pets dinner event at The Grove Bierhall to debut Underdog Lime, a new summer variation of Urban Underdog American Lager with a hint of lime. This new Urban Underdog variant will be available exclusively at the event, and only while supplies last. Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance, and patrons will receive dinner, beer, a specially designed glass stein and Purina treats for their pets at home. For every ticket sold, Purina will donate $5 to the Petfinder Foundation in support of designated local shelters.

In addition, Purina will donate $1 to the Petfinder Foundation for each can of Urban Underdog American Lager and Urban Underdog American Pale Ale sold at UCBC locations, designated Missouri accounts and Raise a Pint for Pets pop-up events throughout the campaign (July 21 – September 30, 2021) to fund Petfinder Foundation grants for local pet shelters. One of the newest places to purchase Urban Underdog is from a newly created Raise a Pint for Pets draught trailer, which will make stops at Raise a Pint for Pets pop-up events throughout the summer. The event schedule for the Raise a Pint for Pets trailer will be available later this summer.

“We are excited to continue this partnership with Urban Chestnut to support and celebrate the incredible work our local shelters do in helping pets find their forever homes,” said Kim Beardslee from Purina Community Affairs. “We’re proud to say that with the help of local pet lovers, Purina has donated close to a quarter-million dollars to the Petfinder Foundation to fund grants for our local Petfinder members since 2017, and we anticipate another successful fundraising campaign in 2021.”

This year marks Petfinder’s 25th anniversary. Through the efforts of its partner organizations, Petfinder has helped 35 million pets find their forever home since 1996. This is the fifth-consecutive year Purina and Urban Chestnut have teamed up for a philanthropic effort. Since its inception in 2017, the ‘Raise a Pint for Pets’ campaign has helped to raise more than $225,000 for local animal shelters.

“Each year, we look forward to working with Purina to create new and fun ways to raise awareness and funds for shelter pets through the Raise a Pint for Pets program,” said David Wolfe co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company. “We look forward to hosting our Raise a Pint for Pets dinner event, and we are particularly excited to raise awareness by taking our Raise a Pint for Pets trailer to events and venues throughout the city this summer.”

* On 7/21/21, Purina will donate $5 to the Petfinder Foundation for each ticket sold to the Raise a Pint for Pets dinner event at Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall (4465 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110). From 7/21/21-9/30/21 Purina will donate $1 to the Petfinder Foundation for each can of Urban Underdog American Lager and Urban Underdog American Pale Ale sold at participating food and/or beverage establishments and designated Raise a Pint for Pets events. The promotion is valid in MO only. The combined maximum total donation across all promotions will support local pet shelters in the St. Louis metro area and shall not exceed $25,000.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world’s most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness.

About Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) is an unconventional-minded yet tradition-oriented brewer of craft beer. Founded in 2010 by Florian Kuplent – a German born and trained brewmaster with extensive experience at both small breweries, worldwide and with the world’s largest, Anheuser-Busch, and David Wolfe – a 20-year brewing industry member. Urban Chestnut operates three breweries in St. Louis, The Brewery & Biergarten at 3229 Washington Avenue in Midtown St. Louis, The Grove Brewery & Bierhall at 4465 Manchester in Forest Park Southeast St. Louis, and The U.R.B. (Urban Research Brewery) at 4501 Manchester also in Forest Park Southeast St. Louis, where they brew batches of artisanal, modern American beers (their Revolution series) and classically-crafted European styles (their Reverence series). Urban Chestnut also operates a fourth brewery, Urban Chestnut Hallertauer Brauerei, in the Hallertau region of Bavaria, where they brew their Hallertauer Serie; small batches of locally sourced, Bavarian bier.

For More Information:

https://www.urbanchestnut.com