Urban Artifact’s Trick or Treat Mixed 12-Pack Returns for Halloween

CINCINNATI — Urban Artifact, Cincinnati-based craft brewer and Ohio’s sour brewery, announced the return of their Trick or Treat mixed pack for Halloween in an entirely new format, cans!

Urban Artifact is giving adults a chance to, once again Trick or Treat with a mixed 12-pack of cans. Inside the 12-pack is a mixture of six different beers and each is a unique mystery flavor. The mystery flavors will be split between beers that are “treats” and beers that are “tricks.”

The brewery best known for using real fruit and ingredients in their beers is making an exception for this 12-pack. Urban Artifact is placing a cultural mask on for the release and utilizing artificial means to achieve the desired end result. Josh Elliott explains, “we wanted to mimic specific flavor profiles not normally found in beer and give people visual ques as to what the trick or treat flavors are meant to be”.

The Trick or Treat pack will released October 27th at noon in the Urban Artifact taproom and co-released at select retailers across Ohio. The retail partners will be Cappy’s in Loveland, Holloway Liquor in Holland, and 101 Bottles in Kent. A 12 pack will retail for $29.99 plus tax.

What can customer’s expect from these beers? Josh explained “They are totally obnoxious and best shared with friends, and in that way, are pretty representational of the best kind of Halloween experience”

About Urban Artifact

Urban Artifact is Ohio’s sour brewery with a taproom, full bar, and live music venue, located in the historic St. Patrick’s Church in Cincinnati, Ohio’s Northside neighborhood. Urban Artifact opened their doors with their first beers and music shows in April 2015.

Urban Artifact specializes in tart and wild ales, especially balanced, heavily fruited ales. Their creations are wild, tart, mouthwatering, and gossip-worthy: things often used to describe the latest pop star gone rogue, and more rarely used to describe style-defying beers. Urban Artifact’s beers are inspired by their culture and community, and by the microscopic natural world around us.