Upstart Flying Rhino Brewing Planning to Open in Houston Suburb

HOUSTON – A new brewery, Flying Rhino Brewing Co., will soon be coming to Dickinson, Texas. The 8,100 square-foot brewery-in-planning will include a 2,100 square-foot taproom and 6,000 square-foot brewery space. The brewery will also feature a spacious outdoor patio and an additional 3,000 square-foot pad for future expansion.

The design of the building takes cues from airplane hangars to support the brand and create interesting forms and functions for the space. Being a suburban brewery, the focus is on creating a space that serves the community and can be used as a landmark in the area.

Owner, Ryan DeLaRosa, and his business partner, Matt Emmite, decided to open the brewery after years of homebrewing as a hobby. The pair will be starting with a 10-barrel brewhouse and plans to open with an IPA, an American Pale Ale, Milk Stout, American Blonde, and a Mexican Lager on the board. DeLaRosa and Emmite are both Dickinson natives.

“We really hope to attract all groups of beer drinkers,” said Ryan DeLaRosa. “We hope to be an everyday hangout for our local neighbors and on the weekends, we want to be a destination for craft beer fans all over Houston. We’re only 1.5 miles off Interstate-45, we want people who are on their way down to Galveston to stop in and enjoy a beer or grab some crowlers to enjoy down on the Island.”

The brewery will be located on FM517 near Bentwood Bay Drive in Dickinson and is aiming for completion by Spring 2020. Flying Rhino will be the first production brewery and taproom to open in Dickinson. Other nearby breweries include Texas Beer Refinery and Galveston Bay Beer Company.

Flying Rhino Brewing was designed by Method Architecture, a Houston-based architecture firm who specializes in designing breweries and distilleries. The team at Method Architecture has designed over 30 breweries and distilleries.

