Upslope Brewing Announces Release of 2019 Experimental IPA and Rocky Mountain Kölsch

BOULDER, Colo. — Upslope Brewing Company, the Boulder-based brewery, today announced the latest iteration of its popular annually released style—2019 Experimental India Pale Ale. In addition, the brewery proudly revealed its famed Rocky Mountain Kölsch as a year-round, core style. The 2019 offerings join Upslope’s roster of staple brews, including Craft Lager, Citra Pale Ale and India Pale Ale.

Originally part of Upslope’s Limited Release series, Experimental IPA showcases Upslope’s commitment to innovation and the exploration of hops. Now in its third iteration, the brew is one of Upslope’s core, year-round offerings. Year-in and year-out, Experimental IPA is re-released with a fresh combination of hops.

The 2019 Experimental IPA features Cashmere, Loral and Cascade hop. The brew’s refined malt structure meets ripe melon and orange zest.

“Vetted through our tap rooms and brewing facilities throughout the past year, the 2019 Experimental IPA offers a fresh, unique hop combination that we are really proud of,” said Upslope’s head brewer, Sam Scruby. “The Experimental IPA series allows for our brewing team to continue our exploration of new hop varieties—we’re really excited to share this year’s style that features Cashmere, Loral and Cascade hops.”

2019 Experimental IPA

Stats: 6.5% ABV, 65 IBU

Aroma: Cara Cara Orange, Sweet Honeydew Melon, Resinous

Body: Medium-Light

Color: Gold

Food Pairing: Prosciutto + Melon, Chicken Yakitori, Ceylon Curry

Availability: All year long in 12-ounce six-packs, and on-draft beginning January 2019

National Distribution: Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, and Florida

In addition to this year’s Experimental IPA, Upslope is also proud to announce that its popular Rocky Mountain Kölsch is back in 2019 as a core-style offering.

Formerly part of Upslope’s Limited Release series, Rocky Mountain Kölsch is layered in flavors inspired by the backcountry. Featuring the easy-drinking character of traditional German Kölsch yeast, and combined with Upslope’s innovative spin, Rocky Mountain Kölsch uses local Colorado honey, sage, and Mosaic and Lemondrop hops to create a bright, lemon citrus character with a touch of hops.

“After a successful inaugural launch as a Limited Release last year, Rocky Mountain Kölsch has joined the ranks of our core, year-round lineup,” said Upslope’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Henry Wood. “Back by popular demand, this beer merges the easy-drinking character of traditional Kölsch yeast with our innovative spin. Colorado honey, sage and Mosaic and Lemondrop hops create a bright, lemon citrus character that’s perfect any time of year.”

Rocky Mountain Kölsch

Stats: 5.1% ABV, 27 IBU

Aroma: Lemon Citrus, Sage, Honey

Body: Light

Color: Light Gold

Availability: All year long in 12-ounce six-packs, and on-draft beginning January 2019

Ingredients: Snowmelt, Malt, Lemondrop hops, Mosaic hops, Colorado honey, Sage, Kölsch yeast

Food Pairings: Pan-fried trout, lemon vinaigrette salad, Brie cheese

National Distribution: Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, and Florida

Both the 2019 Experimental IPA and Rocky Mountain Kölsch will be available at liquor retail stores in Upslope’s states of distribution starting in January 2019, throughout the remainder of the year. To learn more about Upslope Brewing and the brewery’s year-round and seasonal beers, visit www.upslopebrewing.com. #ApresEverything

About Upslope Brewing Co.

Boulder-based Upslope Brewing Company is the creator of premium ales and lagers that are artfully crafted using natural ingredients. Packaged in aluminum cans for exceptional portability and because it’s best for the environment, Upslope complements the outdoor lifestyle and caters to the on-the-go beer enthusiast. The five flagship beers include Citra Pale Ale, India Pale Ale, Craft Lager, Rocky Mountain Kölsch, and 2019 Experimental IPA. Additional installments are offered in a Limited Release Series, the Lee Hill Series, and the Tap Room Series. In an ongoing effort to protect watersheds nationwide, and the key ingredient in Upslope ales and lagers, one percent of Upslope Craft Lager can sales benefits local Trout Unlimited chapters in the state in which the beer is purchased. Additionally, Upslope is a proud Certified B Corporation, joining an effort to redefine success in business by solving social and environmental problems. Learn more about Upslope at www.upslopebrewing.com.