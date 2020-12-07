Upper Hand Brewery Adds Distribution in Michigan

ESCANABA, Mich. – Upper Hand Brewery, a division of Bell’s Brewery based in the Upper Peninsula, will expand distribution to additional Lower Peninsula counties this spring.

“Our decision to expand into the Northern Lower this past fall was incredibly well received,” said Sam Reese, Director of Upper Hand Brewery. “Folks all over Lower Michigan reach out to us daily, asking when our beer is going to be available in their neck of the woods. We’re excited to announce that you’ll be able to ‘Drink U.P.’ throughout central and southwest Michigan starting in February.”

Upper Hand will begin shipping to Grand Rapids-based Alliance Beverage Distributing in February, followed shortly thereafter by Bay City’s Fabiano Brothers, Inc. in March.

“Our goal is to bring a piece of the Upper Peninsula to every corner of Michigan,” Reese added. “Good partnerships in Lower Michigan are critical toward achieving that goal. We’re thrilled to be working with Alliance and Fabiano to get our beer in the hands of displaced—and wannabe—Yoopers throughout the state.”

Upper Hand Brewery’s Lower Michigan beer offerings include its three most popular year-round brands: UPA (Upper Peninsula Ale), Upper Hand IPA, and Upper Hand Light, with additional brands to follow, including Laughing Fish, their seasonal summer ale.

Join Upper Hand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as well as their website, for the latest news and updates.

ABOUT UPPER HAND® LIGHT

Keep it simple with the U.P.’s own light lager. Upper Hand® Light is crisp, crushable, and delicious: all day, any day, and every day.

4.2% alcohol by volume

Available Year-Round – 6-Pack Cans, 12-Pack Cans, and Draft

ABOUT UPA®

Our flagship and firstborn, UPA® is our go-anywhere, do-anything, back-to-basics pale ale. Timeless and traditional, some things are classics for a reason.

5.5% alcohol by volume

Available Year-Round – 6-Pack Cans and Draft

ABOUT UPPER HAND® IPA

Equal parts bitter and bright, Upper Hand® IPA is fresh, flavorful, and perfectly balanced. Our commitment to quality, value, and consistency.

7.0% alcohol by volume

Available Year-Round – 6-Pack Cans and Draft

ABOUT LAUGHING FISH® SUMMER ALE

Our clean, crushable summer standby, Laughing Fish® ushers in the season of clear skies, brisk waters, and backyard BBQs. A no-nonsense beer for the serious business of getting outside.

4.9% alcohol by volume

Available Seasonally (May – September) – 6-Pack Cans and Draft

ABOUT UPPER HAND BREWERY:

Upper Hand Brewery is a crew of hikers, campers, dog-walkers, anglers, hunters, bikers, and folks that just want to get out there. We believe that life’s mission is to do what you love, where you love, with the people you love. For us, that means brewing the best beer we can, in the best place on Earth: Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

We put a lot of thought into brewing beer that reflects what we love about where we live. We have the unique opportunity to try and capture an experience—a sense of place—in each and every beer, and we take it seriously. That’s not to say we don’t have a lot of fun. The U.P. is full of adventures and we love making beer that makes those adventures even better.

A little more about us: our founder—Larry Bell of Bell’s Brewery—had always dreamed of opening a brewery in the Upper Peninsula. Little clues of those dreams can be found in many of the classic Bell’s brands, which pay tribute to the U.P. in their names and label artwork. His dream became a reality when we broke ground on our 20-barrel brewhouse in 2013, and we haven’t looked back since.

Find Upper Hand Brewery online at www.upperhandbrewery.com, as well asFacebook, Instagram, and Twitter.