Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.

“We are proud to extend the Upland Brewing brand footprint here in Indiana,” said Padraig Cullen, Upland Brewing Company Vice President of Hospitality. “We already have three locations that are convenient for Indianapolis residents, but this spot uniquely serves the crowd around 82nd Street where people are already spending significant time shopping and enjoying entertainment options. The location is ideal with a large outdoor patio overlooking green space and plenty of dining room. We’re thrilled to welcome our first guests, and everyone thereafter.”

Operating hours for the new location are:

Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (with the kitchen closing at 10:00 p.m.)

Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. (with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m.)

The new location joins Upland Brewing Company’s existing three breweries and six brewpub locations throughout Indiana.

To learn more about Upland Brewing Company, visit https://uplandbeer.com/.

To apply to work at Upland Brewing Company, visit https://uplandbeer.com/careers/

ABOUT UPLAND BREWING COMPANY

Founded in 1998, Upland Brewing Company produces and sells quality craft beer made in Indiana. With three breweries, six brewpubs and one tap house location throughout Indiana, Upland Brewing Company is the third largest brewer in Indiana, and the producer of the top-selling India pale ale in the state, Dragonfly. Headquartered in Bloomington, Upland Brewing Company utilizes quality ingredients to craft quality, unique brews. To learn more, visit https://uplandbeer.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.