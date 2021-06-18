Upland Brewing Co Announces New Location

Bloomington, IN – Upland Brewing Company announces the opening of Upland Southport Bike Bar, a new tasting room location in partnership with Gray Goat Bicycle Company. The tasting room will be located on the top floor of Gray Goat’s newest bike shop on Southport Road in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“This is an exciting new milestone in our journey to further explore the intersection of craft beer and cycling cultures. The Bike Bar is an inviting neighborhood gathering place for folks to share their passion for beer, bikes, and everything in between.” David Bower, President of Upland Brewing Co.

Upland Southport Bike Bar will offer a wide selection of Upland craft beers available in the Southside Indianapolis neighborhood for the first time. Guests will choose from four taps, pouring brewery-fresh beer including Dragonfly IPA, Wheat Ale, and rotating seasonal and specialty offerings. In addition to the in-house menu, carry-out options will include the current and seasonal can options, a line of blended Naked Barrel Hard Seltzers, and an array of wood-aged sours.

“The Bike Bar is the perfect addition to our new flagship location and an amazing spot to grab a pint while you shop, wait for your flat change, or simply to meet with friends over a locally crafted pint.” Brian Gootee, Owner of Gray Goat Bicycle Co.

The new location will mirror the hours of the Gray Goat Bike Shop, making it the perfect stop for happy hour pints or 12 pack pickup for the weekend. Commuters will be able to order carryout beer online for no-contact curbside pickup.

Wood-aged sour ales will be available for sampling at the Bike Bar every Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm. This will give the surrounding area new access to their sour innovations coming from the Wood Shop Sour Brewery in Bloomington, Indiana. On Saturday, they will offer a complimentary donut with the purchase of a beverage while supplies last. Beyond beer offerings, fresh locally roasted coffee will be available for purchase, with individual french presses delivered straight to the table.

Gray Goat Cycling Co is open now with the Upland Southport Bike Bar opening on July 9th. The new location is located 3850 E Southport Road in Indianapolis, IN 46237. Stay tuned to their social media pages for more information.

About Upland Brewing Co

Founded in 1998, Upland Brewing is the 3rd largest brewery in Indiana with eight locations, three unique breweries, and national distribution. They produce over 75 different beers annually including craft beer, blended hard seltzers, and wood-aged sours.

For More Information:

https://uplandbeer.com