UpCountry Brewing to Release 4 New Beers in May

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UpCountry Brewing continues its exciting and frequent beer releases with four new brews for the month of May.

Check out the brews, their descriptions, and when the brewery is tapping the keg on each below:

“You Can Call Me Al” Amber Lager: The perfect pairing with tacos and tequila, our Amber Lager embraces all that is Cinco de Mayo. Treat yourself this holiday with light caramel and toasty notes, low bitterness, and low in alcohol, yet incredibly refreshing. Don’t fill up on the big beers! Save room for seconds with this light crusher. ABV 5.0%, IBU 21

Releases 5/1/19

Arya’s Altbier: Fermented at a cool ale temperature and then lagered, this crisp ale is a traditional hybrid brew originating from the Dusseldorf region of Germany. It has a subtle malt forward flavor with a medium bitterness. Low in alcohol, this beer is a pleasant day drinker while still providing more complexity than your typical light lagers. Because the lone wolf dies… but the pack survives. ABV 5.4%, IBU 34

Releases 5/8/19

“I Can Go For That Hull of Oats” Pale Ale: Oat Pale Ale is a smooth drinking light brew with a creamy mouthfeel from nearly a quarter of the beer produced with flaked oats, enough to give a bright, golden haze. The combination of Cascade and Amarillo hops add a pleasant citrusy and floral finish. Come give this one a try and let us know what you think! ABV 5.8%, IBU 32

Releases 5/15/19

Seminole Wit: Blow, blow, Seminole Wit ~ Citrusy and spicy flavors of coriander and orange peel make this light bodies and low abv Belgian style beer the perfect transition from Summertime into Fall. ABV 5.4%, IBU 15

Releases 5/22/19

“It’s honestly just been fun experimenting with the wide variety of styles that we’ve been able to the last several months,” says UpCountry Brewing’s Head Brewer, Bryan Bobo. “The freedom in creativity that the brew team gets when figuring out a new beer is an exciting thing. We definitely hope to continue it.”

UpCountry Brewing is located at 1042 Haywood Road in Asheville, N.C., and at 212 King Street Suite B., in Brevard, N.C.

