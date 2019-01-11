UpCountry Brewing Releases Tripel Lindy Belgian Tripel in Bottles

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UpCountry Brewing kicked off the New Year with its first ever bottle release of the Tripel Lindy Belgian Tripel. This brew, aged in a red wine barrel and available in 22 oz. bottles, is the first release of UpCountry’s Back Road Barrel-Aged Series.

Tripel Lindy Belgian Tripel — 9.8% ABV, 20 IBU

Two Springboards are not enough for the Tripel Lindy! We upped the degree of difficulty by aging our Belgian Tripel in a red wine barrel until we achieved harmonious perfection. You’ll enjoy diving into this strong golden ale’s mixture of yeasty esters and fruity aromas as they seamlessly blend with notes of Bordeaux and oak.

Whether you take this beer to the mountains or it takes you, we’ll see you there. #HeadUpCountry #LeaveNoTrace

“This is the first release in our Back Road Barrel-Aged Series with many to follow,” says UpCountry Brewing’s owner, John Cochran. “We’re excited to share what we’ve been working on, and even more excited for the beers to come in this series.”

Bottles of the Tripel Lindy are available for purchase at both of UpCountry Brewing’s taprooms in Asheville, NC and Brevard, NC, as well as at local bottle shops in and around town.

About UpCountry Brewing

UpCountry Brewing’s mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beer, local music, and for getting outside. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live and play.

UpCountry Brewing was founded in 2016 by John Cochran, a craft beer industry veteran since the mid-1990’s. John has worked many beer-related jobs in his 20+ years in brewing (including co-founding Terrapin Beer Company), and he is excited to get back to his roots by offering a small, local brewery with a spotlight on fun times, good friends, and great beers.