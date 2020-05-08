UpCountry Brewing Cans Dill Pickle Gose

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— UpCountry Brewing is rolling out more cans! The brewery is canning its hard seltzer collaboration brew with Devil’s Foot Beverage Co. Cans will be available beginning on Wednesday, May 6th, just in time for the warmer weather.

About The Beer

Dill Pickle Gose, 4.8% ABV

George Washington is said to have collected over 400 varieties of pickles. We honor that U.S. tradition by creating this unique pickle beer. With a vibrant flavor so strong you can almost hear the crunch, this dill and cucumber infused gose explodes with the taste of pickles and finishes tart and dry.

“The Dill Pickle Gose is definitely one of the more unique recipes we came up with,” says UpCountry Brewing’s Owner John Cochran. “We’re grateful for the feedback Asheville is giving us about it and are excited to have this beer in cans for everyone to enjoy.”

UpCountry Brewing is located at 1042 Haywood Road in West Asheville. Cans of Dill Pickle Gose will be available at the taproom, in local bottle shops, and at surrounding Ingles stores beginning May 6th.

About UpCountry Brewing

At UpCountry Brewing our mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beverages, outside adventures, and local arts. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live, work, and play. As a Carolina community-oriented brewery, our West Asheville and Brevard locations are the perfect spots to plan your next adventure while catching up with family and friends. With large backyards, intimate outdoor seating, and generous spaces for live local music, both UpCountry Brewing taprooms serve a wide variety of craft beer styles for locals and visitors alike. Whether you take this beer to the mountains or it takes you, we’ll see you there.