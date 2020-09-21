Unknown Brewing to Switch Packaging for 2 Core Beers to 16 oz. Cans, Recipe Tweaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— For over 6 years, The Unknown Brewing Co. has been brewing and perfecting the timeless taste of their two signature beers— Over The Edge IPA and Pregame Pilsner. Unknown’s core beers have become a Carolina staple that the community loves. So why would they change a thing? Well, for Unknown, it’s all about always pushing those boundaries!

Live Without Boundaries is more than just the Unknown tagline— it’s the inspiration for every beer, it’s the foundation that the company was built on, it’s what keeps Unknown pushing! And now Unknown is going bigger and better with 16oz cans for every beer they release!

September 25th: New Cans Release Everywhere!

Pregame & OTE will be releasing in 16oz cans sporting a new look! It was a big, yet easy decision switching from 12oz to 16oz cans. Unknown’s 12oz cans only came pre-printed, which required large case order of 6,000+ cans. With the new 16oz cans, UBC will have the ability to brew and play with more styles and one-off batches by easily being able to change their unique and fun labels!

Switching to the tall, 16oz cans was not only a creative decision but also a business one. The price of aluminum is sky-rocketing, 12oz cans are hard to come by and cost equally as much as its 16oz counterpart. Unknown is able to give you more beer for your buck by spending a few more quarters on cans.

New cans available in our Tap Room, local distribution, and large grocery store chains in our market! Check out the new OTE & Pregame can designs! Read all about the new taste, flavor, and profile of our best beers!

OTE: OVER THE EDGE- West Coast IPA

OTE takes a great balance of five grains and ramps them up with west coast hops that were born in the shadows of the cascades. OTE will still feature the piney, dank taste that made it a Charlotte staple! We’ve created the perfect hop combination to accent the citrusy West Coast style!

Pregame- Pilsner

Pregame received a new recipe tweak, solidifying it as a go-to pilsner after bringing home a silver medal in NC recently! We lengthened the lagering process and use different hallertau hops. Pregame is now lighter and crisper than ever before. With a floral aroma to accent the flavor, Pregame is a great beer for any occasion!

