Unknown Brewery to Release Russian Roulette Imperial Stout

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So who wants to play a game? On November 24, The Unknown Brewing Company is releasing a robust Russian stout, the Russian Roulette. This delicious stout is brewed with chocolate, cinnamon, chilis, and only comes in packs of 4…. But there’s a catch!

1 stout from every 4 pack is brewed with the infamous Carolina Reaper Pepper!

Talk about HEAT! Three friends will have one of the most delicious stouts we’ve ever made, and one friend will be lit up like a Christmas tree! Only one way to find out…

INSTAGRAM CHALLENGE = #3SECONDCHUGCHALLENGE

Everyone opens their can at the same time and on the count of 3…chug!!!

(Pro-tip: Put the four-pack on a lazy Susan and spin it. This will add to the fun!)

Upload a video of you and your friends doing the Chug Challenge and tag Unknown Brewing on Instagram & Facebook to be entered into a drawing for our Russian Roulette Giveaway!

Don’t miss out on the Russian Roulette Stout, 9.0 ABV%, available to pick-up in our tap room on November 24th! Enjoy our perfect mix of sweet heat brewed with chipotle peppers, while one lucky human will get a gulp full of reaper pepper. It’s not Russian Roulette without a little risk! Only a very limited amount will be made so get it while it’s hot! Available in our tap room on Nov. 24th with very limited distro!

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.