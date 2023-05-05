Union Square & Co. to Release the Revised and Expanded 10th-Anniversary Edition of the Complete Beer Course

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— On June 6, Union Square & Co. will release the revised and expanded tenth-anniversary edition of Joshua M. Bernstein’s 2013 bestseller, The Complete Beer Course.

Since it was first released in 2013, The Complete Beer Course has helped thousands of beer enthusiasts around the world navigate the vast and often confusing world of beer and deepen their appreciation of this ancient and always evolving beverage. Over the last decade, the beer world has changed immensely, with different styles gaining popularity (hello, hazy IPAs!), rising stars taking the spotlight in the brewing world, and emerging trends taking over taplines. Welcome to the party, pastry stouts.

In this new edition of the bestseller, beer expert Bernstein will take readers on a fresh tour of the beer world, covering the latest developments alongside brand-new stories of brewery workers and new perspectives on in-demand styles, such as fruited sour ales and nonalcoholic beers. Readers will learn how to taste and evaluate beers, discover the beverage’s fascinating history, and then dive into chapters featuring a specific style, with tasting recommendations and in-depth brewery profiles throughout. In addition to replacing recommendations for beers that are no longer available, readers will also find up-to-date information on the pandemic’s effects on the beer world, expanded coverage of international beer styles, and the author’s top picks for any beer-drinking occasion.

Praise for The Complete Beer Course

“Bernstein has written a book that will take the reader from ‘beer novice’ to ‘intrepid and informed explorer’ in no time flat.”—Garrett Oliver, Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster and editor-in-chief of The Oxford Companion to Beer

“The Complete Beer Course belongs in the library of every beer lover, home brewer, and professional brewer.” —Jim Koch, founder and chairman, Boston Beer Company

“Figuring out which beers you want to spend the most time with just got easier with Bernstein’s romp through beer history, styles and thirst-provoking stories.” —Charlie Papazian, author of The Complete Joy of Homebrewing

