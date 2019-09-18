Unibroue Teams Up with Megadeth for Launch of SAISON 13

NORTH AMERICA – Unibroue has announced the release of SAISON 13 a Belgian-style Saison with spices brewed in collaboration with the world-famous metal band Megadeth. The release marks the second beer collaboration between Unibroue and Megadeth, following the widely acclaimed À TOUT LE MONDE “session” Saison.

SAISON 13 is a nod to Megadeth’s album TH1RT3EN launched in 2011 that was inspired by frontman Dave Mustaine’s fascination with the number. This distinctive beer offers the perfect combination of malt, fruit and spices punctuated by an invigorating hop flavor, and it is brewed with thirteen carefully selected ingredients to offer a drinking experience as memorable as the song itself.

Unibroue’s Brewmaster Jerry Vietz listened to Megadeth in high school, and as a budding guitarist, viewed the band’s frontman Dave Mustaine as a legend. Mustaine, an ardent Unibroue fan, couldn’t imagine a more natural partnership for the collaboration. Like À tout le monde, Saison 13 honors their mutual passions and celebrates the friendship they first formed in 2015.

“Saison 13 contains a series of elements that have meaning to him and to me,” says Jerry Vietz. “Over the years, all of our discussions were a major inspiration for me in the creation and sharing of this new brew; nothing was left to chance.”

In the glass, SAISON 13 pours the color of pale amber, with bright citrine highlights reminiscent of an autumn sunset atop a creamy, rich white head. The nose registers strong, crisp and fresh hop aromas complemented by sweet hints of stone fruit including apricot and nectarine. Upon first sip, the palate is greeted with similarly bright hop notes, which mingle with delicately sweet peach and spice, capped off with a clean hop break.

This is a beer perfectly suited to ease the transition from summer to fall, with the juicy, refreshing quality desired to beat the heat and the depth of flavor and body desired as the weather cools.

The complexity and depth of flavor in SAISON 13 makes it an ideal addition to any meal, and its spicing especially suits it to dishes such as lamb, calamari, chicken, poached salmon, salsa, charcuterie and goat cheese. Its mild sweetness also allows it to function as a graceful dessert digestif.

The beer follows in the Unibroue tradition of superbly clean, crisp and refreshing ales with delicately nuanced flavor profiles, while remaining drinkable enough to enjoy a few before an epic rock concert. Look for the Megadeth collaboration beer SAISON 13 on shelves near you in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft while supplies last.

Name: SAISON 13

Style: Belgian-style Saison ale, dry-hopped

Strength: 6.1% ABV

Effervescence: Medium

Aroma: Fresh hops complemented by sweet hints of stone fruit such as apricots and nectarines

Flavor: Perfect combination of malt, fruit and spices punctuated by a fresh hop taste

IBU: 19

SRM: 9

Head: Rich and creamy, white

Body: Medium

Glass: Tulip

Serving Temperature: 39° to 46° F

Aging: Best Fresh

Pairings: General Tso chicken, fried calamari, poached salmon, rack of lamb, homemade salsa, charcuterie, aged goat cheese or firm goat cheese

SAISON 13 is available year-round and nationwide in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft. Use the Unibroue Finder tool to find this and other Unibroue beers that are available near you.

About Unibroue

Unibroue is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. From the very beginning, it has carved out a special niche in the beer world with top-quality products and a brand rooted deep in Quebec culture. It made history by becoming the first North American brewer to use a brewing method inspired by the two-centuries-old tradition developed by Trappist monks in Europe – particularly Belgium. Over the years, Unibroue has remained faithful to its origins even as it has grown to become an icon of the brewing world. Unibroue products take you on a journey filled with legends and fabulous tales.