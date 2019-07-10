Unibroue Launches Blanche de Chambly in Cans

QUEBEC, Canada — The award-winning Blanche de Chambly, the first beer ever produced by Unibroue, is now available year-round for the first time in cans in a 16-ounce single-serve format nationwide.

Though it has been brewed and bottled since 1992, popular demand has called for a canned version of Blanche de Chambly, which Unibroue is now proud to deliver knowing that it fully meets the world-class standard that fans have grown to expect and appreciate from the brewery. With 37 medals and several international distinctions to its name, including back-to-back designations as “World’s Best Belgian Style Wheat Beer” at the prestigious World Beers Awards in London, that’s no small feat.

“We wanted to respond to consumer demand,” says Jerry Vietz, Brewmaster for Unibroue. “For many years now, consumers have been wanting to enjoy their favorite beer in a can. We are also seeing an increasingly popular trend in the industry towards the 473 mL can, which we will add to the current bottle formats.”

A traditional Belgian style Witbier refermented and brewed with coriander and Curaçao orange peels, Blanche de Chambly pours a pale, angelic straw color, emanating a subtle bouquet of citrus and spice mingled with aromas of yeast breads, coriander, and cloves.

The hazy and cloudy appearance of Blanche de Chambly finds a perfect counterpoint in the lively, sustained effervescence culminating in a creamy head that rests atop the refreshing contents within. Each sip greets the palate with delicate spice notes blanketed in citrus flavors reminiscent of orange and lemon. Medium-bodied with minimal bitterness, this is a beer that suits all levels of thirst, from sip to thirst-quenching gulp.

Blanche de Chambly is meant to be served roused, with the yeast suspended within the liquid to take full advantage of all of the beer’s flavors and aromas. The unique Belgian yeast strain in Blanche de Chambly contributes an especially flavorful taste and mouthfeel to the beer.

Look for the label of Blanche de Chambly, which features the coat of arms of the town in which it is brewed – as well as the image of the iconic Fort de Chambly in Quebec – on shelves everywhere.

Name: Blanche de Chambly

Style: Refermented Belgian Style White Ale (Witbier)

Strength: 5% ABV

Effervescence: Fine champagne-like bubbles

Aroma: Subtle bouquet of spice, citrus notes, yeast breads, coriander and cloves

Flavor: Refreshing; wheat and subtle spices blanketed in citrus flavors reminiscent of orange and lemon

IBU: 10

SRM: 4

Body: Medium

Serving Temperature: 41° to 42.8° F

Suggested Pairing: Buchette-type goat cheese, mussels, oysters, white grilled fish, salads, white lemon meats and buttered asparagus

Aging: 9 to 24 months based on packaging, best when fresh

The beer is available in the U.S. in the new 1-pint, 16-ounce, single-serve can format, 4-packs of 12-ounce bottles, 750-mL cork and cage ‘‘brasseur’’ bottles, as well as on tap. Use the Unibroue Finder tool to find this and other Unibroue beers that are available near you.

About Unibroue

Unibroue is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. From the very beginning, it has carved out a special niche in the beer world with top-quality products and a brand rooted deep in Quebec culture. It made history by becoming the first North American brewer to use a brewing method inspired by the two-centuries-old tradition developed by Trappist monks in Europe – particularly Belgium. Over the years, Unibroue has remained faithful to its origins even as it has grown to become an icon of the brewing world. Unibroue products take you on a journey filled with legends and fabulous tales.