Unibroue Announces Return of Éphémère Cassis with Black Currant

North America – Unibroue has announced the return of its Éphémère Cassis (Black Currant Éphémère) to the United States this summer for the first time since 2011.

Available only for a limited time on tap and in seasonal mixed six-packs, this 2011 World Beer Awards winner for Best Fruited Wheat Beer is guaranteed to refresh and revitalize the senses and is perfect for the summer season.

A top-fermented white ale, Éphémère Cassis pours a pale red hue with pinkish highlights, slightly cloudy with a finely laced light pink head. Sustained effervescence with a brisk bite gives way to pleasant aromas of black currant enhanced by notes of citrus and spice with a light, flowery bouquet.

Upon first sip, the palate is met with refreshingly crisp acidity, sumptuous black currant flavor, delicately sweet and balanced astringency with hints of grape, lemon zest and tea. A study in pleasing contradictions, Éphémère Cassis is rich in flavor and color yet not too heavy, dancing a perfect middle-ground in texture; refreshingly bitter yet gently sweet, and piquantly carbonated while retaining a body worthy of exploration. Each sip finishes cleanly on the palate, beckoning for the next. Brewed since 2001, the Éphémère series features seasonal ales designed to highlight a seasonal fruit within the context of a refreshing, lightly spiced white ale. The label depicts a fairy, an ephemeral being long associated with fruits picked at the peak of ripeness during each harvest season. First appearing at the turn of the millennia, the spirit of Éphémère has been found within a variety of seasonal fruit ales such as apple, cranberry, blueberry, raspberry and peach. These versatile ales work wonderfully as standalone refreshers, meal time pairings, or as lighter dessert treats.

Name: Éphémère Cassis (Black Currant Éphémère)

Style: Belgian style fruit flavored wheat ale

Strength: 5.5% ABV

Effervescence: Medium and sustained

Aroma: Pleasant aromas of black currant enhanced by notes of citrus and spice with a light, flowery bouquet.

Flavor: Refreshing crisp acidity, rich black currant flavor, slightly sweet and mildly astringent with hints of grape, lemon zest and tea.

IBU: 8.5

SRM: 7

Body: Medium

Serving Temperature: 43 – 46° F

Suggested Pairing: Goat cheese or aged cheddar, fruit salad, mango salsa, light pastas, smoked salmon, duck, roast lamb, dark chocolate, cheesecake or tiramisu.

Suggested Glass: Flute or tulip

Aging: 12 to 18 months, best when fresh

The beer is available in the U.S. on draft and as part of a seasonal variety six-pack while supplies last. Use the Unibroue Finder tool to find this and other Unibroue beers that are available near you.

Éphémère Cassis with Black Currant is available now as a limited release while quantities last.

About Unibroue

Unibroue is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. From the very beginning, it has carved out a special niche in the beer world with top-quality products and a brand rooted deep in Quebec culture. It made history by becoming the first North American brewer to use a brewing method inspired by the two-centuries-old tradition developed by Trappist monks in Europe – particularly Belgium. Over the years, Unibroue has remained faithful to its origins even as it has grown to become an icon of the brewing world.Unibroue products take you on a journey filled with legends and fabulous tales.