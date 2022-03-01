Two Trees Launches New Bourbon Barrel-Aged Seltzer

FLETCHER, North Carolina – Two Trees Beverage Co. introduces new Bourbon Barrel-Aged Seltzer. The new malt-based, wood-crafted seltzer will beavailable this spring in 6-packs of 12oz cans.

Two Trees is blending the timeless barrel-aged taste of bourbonwith the crisp, refreshing experience of RTD seltzers. Opening with an aromatic and oak forward nose, followed by subtly sweet& spicy notes; a grain profile of corn, wheat and pilsner gives Two Trees Bourbon Seltzer a satiny finish with hints of vanilla and maple.

Two Trees previously announced its partnershipwith Iron Heart Canning, a leader in mobile canning, to introduce additionalcapabilities including carbonation for product innovation and portfolioexpansion. The RTD and canning capabilities expand on the Two Trees’sustainable maturation processes which uncover new taste experiences,first-to-market innovations and incremental growth.

Chad Slagle, Two Trees Beverage Co. CEO said, “There is a large segment of bourbon drinkers that would like toenjoy crisp, refreshing beverages that are wood-crafted and have thetraditional, time-honored taste of bourbon. We can finally deliver all of thatin one product. The carbonation breaks up the syrupy mouthfeel and opens up thenuances of our flavors. This makes it easier for even a novice bourbon drinkerto enjoy. It is more approachable, with less burn which makes this moreappealing to a broader base audience and more instantly refreshing.”

Global consumption of RTD’s grew by 43% in2020, according to the IWSR, which projected 21.8% additional growth by 2024.According to the IWSR, in the U.S. the RTD category will be larger in volumethan the spirits category by the end of this year.

“Seltzers have seen tremendous growth and unique product attributes will be necessaryto continue delivering incremental category sales and attract new buyeraudiences to the segment in order to maintain healthier profit margins. Two Trees™ can help retailers with categoryexpansion through malt-based, bourbon barrel-aged taste,” said Chris Sellers,president of Two Trees Beverage Co.”

Like all of the products Two Trees produces,the Two Trees™ Bourbon Barrel-Aged Seltzer is Sustainably Matured™. The TwoTrees process leads to conservation in forestry, reduced emissions and reduced environmental footprint overall as well as other positive impacts pertaining to social and community responsibility.

The new Two Trees BourbonBarrel-Aged Seltzer will be available in the second quarter of 2022 and the suggested retail price is $11.99 per 6 pack and ABV is 5.5%.

About Two Trees Beverage Co. Inc.

Two Trees Beverage Co. Inc. helps bring premium, Sustainably Matured™ products to themarket in the spirits, beer, wine and RTD categories. Two Trees Beverage Co.develops premium craft beverages at scale with consistency in a sustainable andsocially responsible manner using an endless combination of wood types andflavoring. Two Trees Beverage Co. addresses consumer demand for premium products andimproves speed-to-market for retailers and manufacturers while reducing theindustry’s carbon footprint and dependency on wood supply. Two Trees BeverageCo. provides third-party manufacturing and rapid-aging for new and establishedbeverage brands that are looking for ways to diversify portfolios, and improvetaste experiences. Asidefrom Two Trees Beverage Co. offering sustainable maturation forbeer (including IPAs), wine, spirits and RTDs, the company has itsown line of spirits including Two Trees™ Wood-Crafted Bourbon, TwoTrees™ Vodka, Two Trees™ Ready to Drink Old Fashioned and Manhattan andthe Two Trees™ Wood-Crafted Flavored Whiskey Portfolio including Crisp Apple,Peanut Butter, Sea Salted Caramel, Carolina Peach, Scorched Brown Sugar,Candy Apple, Michigan Cherry, Cinnamon Spice, Golden Honey, Batch 314, PumpkinSpice, and Peppermint. The Two Trees™ folklore brand series includes, SnarlyYow™, Owl Head™, Wampus Cat™ and Old Fyre Dragaman™. The Two Trees BeverageCompany portfolio of brands also includes Tim Smith Spirits- Climax™ Spirits and Southern Reserve™

For More Information:

https://www.twotreesdistilling.com