Two Robbers Hard Seltzer Now Available in New York City

PHILADELPHIA – Hard seltzer fans in the big apple, rejoice! Philadelphia-based Two Robbers Hard Seltzer has officially announced their expansion into New York City, the company’s largest new market launch to date. The craft beverage will be launching at large grocery chains throughout New York including Whole Foods, Morton Williams, King Kullen, amongst others. Two Robbers Hard Seltzer will also be available for online ordering and delivery via the TapRm app.

“We’re extremely excited to officially bring Two Robbers to NYC,” said Vikram Nayar, Co-Founder of Two Robbers Hard Seltzer. “I personally lived in NYC for a decade, prior to launching this brand, so it feels great to come home.”

“A lot of the inspiration behind the Two Robbers brand and product came during the time I lived in NYC. We wanted to create a brand in the hard seltzer category that had more unique flavors inspired by our favorite cocktails, had a more local and authentic feel than the existing mass market options, and was best-in-class from a taste and quality perspective.”

Two Robbers is Philadelphia’s first and largest local hard seltzer company. The brand has developed a loyal following and seen explosive growth since first hitting shelves in 2019. Two Robbers is now currently sold at over 600 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and now New York City.

Two Robbers’ commitment to quality has been the driving force behind their recent growth. Made with all-natural ingredients, and without any added sugars, sweeteners, concentrates or other complex additives, the hard seltzer offers a light and refreshing taste. The beverage is also low calorie, low carb, and is naturally gluten-free. Two Robbers is available in a variety of unique flavor combinations including Pineapple Ginger, Watermelon Cucumber and Orange Mango. The brand also recently launched their newest flavor, Peach Berry, and 12-pack variety cases earlier this month.

“We’re approaching the hard seltzer category the way craft brewers have approached beer – with a focus on quality, differentiation, and creative ways of reimagining existing drinks,” said Vivek Nayar, Co-Founder of Two Robbers Hard Seltzer. “We have a number of exciting new products and collaborations on the way.”

About Two Robbers Hard Seltzer

