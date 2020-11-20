Two Robbers Hard Seltzer Arrives in Texas

PHILADELPHIA — Two Robbers Hard Seltzer, one of the largest independent hard seltzer brands on the East Coast, is expanding into the State of Texas and is now available at 400+ locations in Houston, San Antonio and Austin at H-E-B, Spec’s, Whole Foods, Central Market, Total Wine, Target and goPuff.

In just one year after launching, Two Robbers has become the 5th largest hard seltzer brand in its Philadelphia home market, trailing only the mainstream national brands. Since then, the company has launched its flagship seltzer in select cities across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Texas will be its first expansion into the Southern US.

“Our goal with the Texas launch is to create a second hub for the brand, similar to what we’ve created in Philadelphia. Texas is a market we love and believe is a natural fit for Two Robbers,” said Vikram Nayar, Two Robbers co-founder. He added, “We’re absolutely stoked about the feedback we’ve received from large retailers and distributors in Texas – they’re excited about the brand bringing something different to the hard seltzer category.”

Two Robbers’ expansion is supported by partnerships with leading beer distributors in Houston (Silver Eagle Distributors), San Antonio (Glazer’s Beer & Beverage) and Austin (Dynamo Specialty Distributing). The brand is also establishing meaningful Texas connections as they enter the market. They recently received an investment from an Austin based venture capital fund, Brand Foundry Ventures. Additionally, the company has hired Tess Walker, former Senior Sales Director at Austin Eastciders, to lead their sales team in the South and Eric Horowitz, former Marketing Director at Austin’s Deep Eddy Vodka, to lead their marketing team.

“Hard seltzer continues to grow explosively and we’re beginning to see consumers embrace the craft sub-segment. In particular, independent brands that focus only on hard seltzers seem to be the ones winning” said Vivek Nayar, Two Robbers co-founder. “We believe Texas will be our biggest launch yet.”

Conceived as a sophisticated alternative to mass market brands, Two Robbers has never taken the easy or expected path towards creating some of the best tasting seltzers, according to industry ratings. Twin brother co-founders, Vivek & Vikram Nayar, spent over a year crafting their recipe in the backyard of their Philadelphia home. Just as they achieved perfectly balanced flavors, their home was broken into and robbed…TWICE. Instead of closing shop, they doubled down on their efforts with a brand that is a lighthearted salute to overcoming that unfortunate moment. Today, Two Robbers is distributed across 2,000+ retailer locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast and has become one of the fastest growing hard seltzer brands in the country.

Two Robbers Hard Seltzers are made with sparkling water, alcohol from cold-fermented cane sugar, and real fruit extracts for drinks with 5.2% ABV, zero sugar and 110 calories. While offering a better for you alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages, the brand focuses on unexpectedly refreshing flavors, such as Orange-Mango, Watermelon-Cucumber, Peach-Berry, Pineapple-Ginger and new Black Cherry-Lemon.

Founded in 2017 by twin brothers Vikram and Vivek Nayar, Two Robbers is a craft hard seltzer brand based in Philadelphia, PA.

