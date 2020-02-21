Two Robbers Hard Seltzer Appoints New VP of Operations & VP of Sales

PHILADELPHIA — Two Robbers Hard Seltzer appointed Adam Bartles as vice president of operations and Terry Matthews as vice president of sales, both industry veterans with over forty years of combined experience in the craft beverage space.

“We’re thrilled to welcome both Adam and Terry to the Two Robbers family,” said Vivek Nayar, Co-Founder of Two Robbers Hard Seltzer. “They both bring a great deal of expertise to the table, and will play an integral role in helping us shape the future of the company.”

“The movement towards better for you alternatives in beer and spirits is a one-way trend and we believe it’s early days,” said Vikram Nayar, also Co-Founder of Two Robbers. “With Adam’s expertise in brewing innovation and operations, and Terry’s expertise in rapidly scaling craft brands, we aim to always be a leader in the research and development of these products.”

Prior to joining Two Robbers, Bartles served as the Global Manager of Specialties Operations for ZX Ventures, an AB InBev Group. In this position, he was responsible for overseeing and managing global brewing operations for brands likeGoose Island and Hoegaarden, across markets such as China, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and others. Previously, Bartles spent 9 years on the brewing team atVictory Brewing, most recently serving as the Director of Brewery Operations.

“I was drawn to Two Robbers given their commitment to quality and innovation,” said Adam Bartles, Vice President of Operations for Two Robbers. “It’s an exciting time in the beer industry, and I believe we are well positioned to shape some of the change that’s to come.”

Terry Matthews has more than 25 years of beer sales and management experience. Before joining Two Robbers, he served as a National Key Account Director withSouthern Tier Brewing Company, helping to build the company’s Key Account Sales program. Previously, Matthews was the National Chain Director for Brooklyn Brewery, and spent over 20 years at Anheuser Busch, in various sales and marketing roles.

“I’m excited to officially be a part of the fast growing team that is Two Robbers,” said Terry Matthews, Vice President of Sales for Two Robbers. “They are applying the craft beer model to a new and fast growing category, and I’m looking forward to helping them continue to scale the brand.”

Two Robbers is Philadelphia’s first and largest local hard seltzer company. The brand has seen explosive growth within the region since first hitting shelves in 2019. Two Robbers is now currently sold at over 600 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and most recently, Delaware. The product is available in a variety of flavors includingPineapple with Ginger, Watermelon & Cucumber, and Orange & Mango. The brand’s newest flavor, Peach Berry, will be launching later this month.