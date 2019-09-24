Two Robbers Contract Brewing Hard Seltzer at Yards Brewing Company

PHILADELPHIA  – Two Robbers, a hard seltzer company from Philadelphia, announced that it is partnering with Yards Brewing Company, Philly’s most recognized Brewery since 1994. Yards will be contract brewing Two Robbers at its new facility in the Northern Liberties neighborhood in Philadelphia.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Yards. At Two Robbers, we set out to create the highest quality and best tasting hard seltzer out there. Yards’ state of the art facility and best-in-class brewing team are the perfect partners for us,” said Two Robbers co-founder Vivek Nayar.

Two Robbers was launched by twin brothers Vivek and Vikram in the beginning of 2019, after they saw an opportunity to make something differentiated in the hard seltzer category. They launched the seltzer in Philadelphia with three flavors – Orange Mango, Pineapple Ginger, and Watermelon Cucumber. All three are made with zero added sugar or sweetener, and 5.2% ABV per can.

The partnership will allow Two Robbers to continue to grow in its home market of Philadelphia while also supporting its expansion into new markets. They recently announced their launch into New Jersey and hope to add additional markets in the near future.

“Our good friends at Two Robbers are the pioneering local hard seltzer in Philly.  They were way ahead of the game with a super high quality product, and we’re proud to be doing our part to help them grow,” said Trevor Prichett, CEO at Yards.

Just two years ago, Yards moved their entire business to a brand new facility at 500 Spring Garden St. in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia. The facility was built with excess capacity to allow Yards to both continue to grow into it, and selectively take on contract brewing partners.

“It’s really a true Philly partnership,” said Two Robbers’ Vikram Nayar. “Yards is ‘Philly’s brewery’ in every sense, and we’re hoping to make Philly proud by being its first local hard seltzer.”

