Two Roads Brewing Releases Dry & Mighty Brut IPA

STRATFORD, Conn. — Two Roads is excited to roll into 2019 with the release of their latest limited beer: Dry & Mighty Brut IPA!

The emerging Brut IPA style borrows its name and some of its characteristics from the champagne world – primarily from the word “Brut” which connotes “very dry.”

According to Phil Markowski, Two Roads Master Brewer, “A Brut IPA should have a moderate hop aroma, generally of the fruity and herbal kind, and minimal maltiness due to the extraordinarily high degree of fermentation. Brut IPAs should be extremely dry and light in body and low in bitterness. In essence, it should come across as the ‘Champagne of IPAs’.”

Two Roads’ Dry & Mighty Brut sits at 6.8% with a provocatively citrusy aroma balanced with robust yet refined noble hop character and an effervescent champagne-like mouthfeel.

It is a sophisticated IPA created in the tony acres of Stratford, CT. That might make you want to raise your pinky finger as you toast friends old and new. Bully for you!

Look for Dry & Mighty Brut IPA in 6-pack 12 oz. cans, 6-pack 12 oz. bottles and draft starting this week wherever Two Roads beers are sold.

About Two Roads Brewing Company

Two Roads began brewing beer in December 2012. Located in a renovated, 100-year-old brick factory building in Stratford, CT their name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem “The Road Not Taken”—a mantra brought to life in the beers they create and how they create them.