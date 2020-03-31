Two Brothers Roundhouse to Offer Food, Beer and Spirits To Go

AURORA, Ill. — Fill up your plate, fridge and liquor cabinet all in one stop!

The Two Brothers Roundhouse (205 N. Broadway, Aurora, IL) is offering food, beer and spirits-to-go starting Thursday, March 26th. Our to-go menu features salads, sandwiches, entrees and kids’ options and will be available for carryout orders every day from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Plus, as an added bonus, we are offering $1 off 6 and 4-packs of beer and canned cocktails or 10% off 750ml bottles of spirits with any food order!

Orders can be placed by calling the Two Brothers Roundhouse at 630-892-0034.

Also, if you’re craving some Two Brothers Coffee Roasters these days, our Two Brothers online store (www.TwoBrothersCoffeeRoasters.com) has all your coffee and tea needs, as well as Two Brothers gift cards. We are offering free shipping on all coffee and tea orders over $30 and 15% of all gift card sales will go to help our staff!

Thank you once again for all your support as we continue to work through these challenging times. Please continue to buy/shop/support local businesses whenever possible.

Cheers.

For More Information: twobrothersbrewing.com/two-brothers-roundhouse-to-go/

